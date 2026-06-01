News: All smiles as Tooth Express secures larger premises in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Dental supply company Tooth Express, has completed the successful purchase of commercial premises in Rotherham in a strategic growth move.
Previously based in Sheffield, the new larger premises represent a key milestone in the next chapter of the family-run business which was established in 2008.
The Brightside Lane premises were leased and the company was keen to find a larger, permanent base, so opted to purchase a former funeral director's premises in Rotherham. The significantly larger building on Broom Valley Road now provides the space needed to support the company’s growth plans.
Sheffield-based property law specialist Mason Thomas Law advised Sophie Evans, managing director of Tooth Express, on the property purchase.
Sophie, who has worked within Tooth Express for more than ten years, took over the helm of the family owned and run business last year from her mother, Beverley Pearce who originally established the company.
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The company has since built a strong reputation supplying acrylic and composite false teeth for the manufacture of dentures to dental technicians and clinical dental technicians throughout the UK. More recently the business has expanded its product range to include denture base materials, clasps, rotaries and other specialist supplies.
Commenting on the legal process, Sophie said: “The team at Mason Thomas Law were fantastic. Jo Malcolm was straight-talking and exactly what I needed, with everything being explained clearly and simply. They were very easy to work with and so helpful throughout the process. I was so impressed and would recommend them to anyone needing a property lawyer.”
With a baby due in March, the purchase of the new property was a race against time. It was completed just before Christmas 2025, with Sophie electing to purchase with cash due to funding delays.
She explained: “When delays arose with the bank, I knew I wanted to get the purchase completed before Christmas, so I decided to proceed as a cash buyer.”
Jo Malcolm, Director and Licensed Conveyancer at Mason Thomas Law, said: “It was a pleasure to support Sophie on this important step for both her and the business. Securing larger premises gives Tooth Express room to grow and continue building on its strong reputation within the dental supply sector. We wish Sophie every success with both the expansion and the exciting upcoming new arrival.”
6-8 Broom Valley Road provides 2,093 sq ft of space and went up for sale with Commercial Property Rotherham from a guide price of £225,000.
Tooth Express website
Images: Tooth Express
Previously based in Sheffield, the new larger premises represent a key milestone in the next chapter of the family-run business which was established in 2008.
The Brightside Lane premises were leased and the company was keen to find a larger, permanent base, so opted to purchase a former funeral director's premises in Rotherham. The significantly larger building on Broom Valley Road now provides the space needed to support the company’s growth plans.
Sheffield-based property law specialist Mason Thomas Law advised Sophie Evans, managing director of Tooth Express, on the property purchase.
Sophie, who has worked within Tooth Express for more than ten years, took over the helm of the family owned and run business last year from her mother, Beverley Pearce who originally established the company.
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The company has since built a strong reputation supplying acrylic and composite false teeth for the manufacture of dentures to dental technicians and clinical dental technicians throughout the UK. More recently the business has expanded its product range to include denture base materials, clasps, rotaries and other specialist supplies.
Commenting on the legal process, Sophie said: “The team at Mason Thomas Law were fantastic. Jo Malcolm was straight-talking and exactly what I needed, with everything being explained clearly and simply. They were very easy to work with and so helpful throughout the process. I was so impressed and would recommend them to anyone needing a property lawyer.”
With a baby due in March, the purchase of the new property was a race against time. It was completed just before Christmas 2025, with Sophie electing to purchase with cash due to funding delays.
She explained: “When delays arose with the bank, I knew I wanted to get the purchase completed before Christmas, so I decided to proceed as a cash buyer.”
Jo Malcolm, Director and Licensed Conveyancer at Mason Thomas Law, said: “It was a pleasure to support Sophie on this important step for both her and the business. Securing larger premises gives Tooth Express room to grow and continue building on its strong reputation within the dental supply sector. We wish Sophie every success with both the expansion and the exciting upcoming new arrival.”
6-8 Broom Valley Road provides 2,093 sq ft of space and went up for sale with Commercial Property Rotherham from a guide price of £225,000.
Tooth Express website
Images: Tooth Express
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