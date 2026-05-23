News: Millmoor no more? Demolition plans for historic Rotherham United football stadium





Ron Hull Group said that it planned to demolish parts of the Millmoor Football Ground due to it’s poor condition and the "long term lack of a viable user".











Now a similar planning application has been submitted for the football stadium which sits on the 35-acre site, alongside the huge scrap yard.



The application is "to determine whether prior approval is required of the method of demolition and restoration of the site re:- demolition of Admin Building, Tivoli club with accommodation over, Press Box, incomplete main stand, Tivoli Stand, Terrace and Uncovered Stand, part of Millmoor Lane stand, All pitch lighting columns, and other football associated buildings."



Despite its origins dating back to 1890, and the association with The Millers and their fans, Millmooor is not a listed building, or recognised on the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List. Owners generally have permitted development rights regarding the demolition of buildings they own but are often required to get prior approval from the local council.



Applicants say that some decisions are still to be made. At present no decision has been made about the pitch and the remaining stands which are not included in the current demolition application.



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A statement on behalf of the Ron Hull Group, said: "The buildings and structures selected in the current application to demolish are all in a poor condition due to years of neglect and are suffering from a general lack of maintenance, specifically elements like roof finishes and the structures themselves. It is assumed this situation accelerated in the period since Rotherham United football Club vacated the site.



"The current main stand is only partially completed, and has been exposed to the elements since at least 2007. The high cost of repair, yet alone proceed to complete this stand would be excessive given that there are very limited numbers of possible users of the ground. Thus meaning it is unbuyable."



Rotherham Church Institute played at MIllmoor in the Sheffield Association League in 1890. Rotherham County obtained a lease at Millmoor from the Midland Railway Company in 1907 and scores of volunteers and donors were drafted in to help build a stadium for league football. When the Football League was resumed in 1919, Rotherham County applied successfully to join for the first time while Rotherham Town's application was turned down. The first league game took place at Millmoor as County beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in August 1919.



County and Town combined and Rotherham United was officially born on May 27, 1925. Millmoor was Rotherham United's home until the last game in 2008. It hosted the first Football League Cup in 1961 and even top flight rugby.



Rotherham United fell into administration for the second time in 2008 having previously been owned by the Booth family, owners of Millmoor and the large scrap business that surrounds it.







The club was charged with returning to play home games in its home town within four seasons by the Football League and the £20m AESSEAL New York Stadium, on the edge of Rotherham town centre and in view of Millmoor, hosted its first Millers game in 2012.



The Millmoor ground, famed for the quality of the playing surface and its compact size that often created a raucous atmosphere. was never glamorous and lacked many of the features of modern stadia. Since 2008 it is not exactly a "ghost ground" as it has been used for kickabouts, charity games and youth football.







Last year



Ron Hull Group website



Images: Google Maps / DRFC Ron Hull Group said that it planned to demolish parts of the Millmoor Football Ground due to it’s poor condition and the "long term lack of a viable user". Ron Hull Group, the new owners of CF Booth Ltd, took on the old football ground when it acquired the assests of the historic Rotherham firm that had entered administration. Rothbiz reported last month that, having taken over the Clarence Works at Armer Street in Masbrough, Ron Hull has been assessing the buildings on the site, with many found to be in a state of disrepair. The company has engaged with the local planning authority, Rotherham Council, over the method of demolition for buildings on the site.Now a similar planning application has been submitted for the football stadium which sits on the 35-acre site, alongside the huge scrap yard.The application is "to determine whether prior approval is required of the method of demolition and restoration of the site re:- demolition of Admin Building, Tivoli club with accommodation over, Press Box, incomplete main stand, Tivoli Stand, Terrace and Uncovered Stand, part of Millmoor Lane stand, All pitch lighting columns, and other football associated buildings."Despite its origins dating back to 1890, and the association with The Millers and their fans, Millmooor is not a listed building, or recognised on the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List. Owners generally have permitted development rights regarding the demolition of buildings they own but are often required to get prior approval from the local council.Applicants say that some decisions are still to be made. At present no decision has been made about the pitch and the remaining stands which are not included in the current demolition application.A statement on behalf of the Ron Hull Group, said: "The buildings and structures selected in the current application to demolish are all in a poor condition due to years of neglect and are suffering from a general lack of maintenance, specifically elements like roof finishes and the structures themselves. It is assumed this situation accelerated in the period since Rotherham United football Club vacated the site."The current main stand is only partially completed, and has been exposed to the elements since at least 2007. The high cost of repair, yet alone proceed to complete this stand would be excessive given that there are very limited numbers of possible users of the ground. Thus meaning it is unbuyable."Rotherham Church Institute played at MIllmoor in the Sheffield Association League in 1890. Rotherham County obtained a lease at Millmoor from the Midland Railway Company in 1907 and scores of volunteers and donors were drafted in to help build a stadium for league football. When the Football League was resumed in 1919, Rotherham County applied successfully to join for the first time while Rotherham Town's application was turned down. The first league game took place at Millmoor as County beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in August 1919.County and Town combined and Rotherham United was officially born on May 27, 1925. Millmoor was Rotherham United's home until the last game in 2008. It hosted the first Football League Cup in 1961 and even top flight rugby.Rotherham United fell into administration for the second time in 2008 having previously been owned by the Booth family, owners of Millmoor and the large scrap business that surrounds it.The club was charged with returning to play home games in its home town within four seasons by the Football League and the £20m AESSEAL New York Stadium, on the edge of Rotherham town centre and in view of Millmoor, hosted its first Millers game in 2012.The Millmoor ground, famed for the quality of the playing surface and its compact size that often created a raucous atmosphere. was never glamorous and lacked many of the features of modern stadia. Since 2008 it is not exactly a "ghost ground" as it has been used for kickabouts, charity games and youth football. In 2011 talks between Rotherham Rugby Club, Rotherham Council and CF Booth Ltd came to an end with the Rotherham Titans unable to stage home games at Millmoor again after "a commercially viable solution could not be found."Last year Rothbiz reported that Doncaster Rovers Belles had arranged to play home games at Millmoor but they were forced to return to their nomadic existence before the end of the season.

It is getting on for 20 years since the last league game at Millmoor, the "spiritual home of Rotherham United," but the next fixture at the abandoned stadium could be a date with the wrecking ball.