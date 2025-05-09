News: Recruitment restarted as opening nears for new Rotherham hotel
By Tom Austen
Recruitment is back underway at a new multimillion pound hotel in Rotherham where construction had stalled.
Rothbiz has previously reported on new hires at the proposed Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield that was due to open at Waverley in Spring 2023.
But with no sign of opening and construction work stopping on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way, master developer, Harworth Group issued a statement in 2024 regarding "unforeseen challenges" faced by the hotel owner, Stapleford Ventures.
Stapleford Ventures bought the land from Harworth in 2021 and secured planning permission for a six storey, 150 bedroom hotel in the same year. It brought in RBH Hospitality Management to run the operation but the property remained half-built until work recommenced in January 2025.
RBH remains the operator and has recently begun recruiting again.
Jobs posted online include Assistant Front Office Manager, F&B Manager, Front Office Supervisor, F&B Supervisor, Sous Chef and Assistant F&B Manager.
An opening date for the Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield is showing as September 2025.
Courtyard by Marriott website
Images: Marriott / Google Maps

Courtyard by Marriott website
Images: Marriott / Google Maps
