News: Rotherham engineering firm acquired
By Tom Austen
Mechanical engineering specialist Fluid Sealing & Engineering (FSE) has been acquired by RSK.
Based at Parkgate, FSE was established in 1986 and works across the UK for water authorities and other industries, specialising in the supply and installation of pipework and process equipment.
Chesire-based RSK has already executed one of the most successful buy and build strategies in the environmental services sector, bringing together more than 200 businesses and more than 17,000 talented employees.
RSK said that the deal, for an undisclosed sum, would enhance the group’s water sector expertise with the business’s extensive experience in wastewater and water treatment infrastructure.
The FSE business specialises in the supply and installation of integrated mechanical systems encompassing design, off-site fabrication and on-site installation of complex fluid conveyance and pumping infrastructure within live water and wastewater treatment assets. This includes the associated structural and access steelwork that enables FSE to deliver single-package mechanical solutions.
The business operates within various water industry and national specifications – Water Industry Mechanical and Electrical Specifications (WIMES), individual water company specifications and British Standards – and holds a comprehensive suite of industry accreditations, including ISO 9001, Achilles UVDB, UKAS product certification and SSIP Worksafe.
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FSE Managing Director Lee Sanderson, who will continue to lead the business, said: “Joining the RSK Group marks a pivotal milestone in FSE’s 40-year history. Since our founding in 1986, we have taken great pride in delivering complex mechanical engineering solutions for the UK’s most critical infrastructure, and finding a partner that shares our deep-rooted commitment to safety and long-term client relationships was paramount.
“This acquisition comes at a defining moment for the water industry. Now that we are in the AMP8 cycle, the scale of investment required to modernise wastewater and water treatment assets is unprecedented. FSE is now uniquely positioned to meet this demand. With the backing of RSK, we have the enhanced capacity and resources to scale our operations, driving significant growth while continuing to support our core water authority partners and Tier 1 contractors.
“Our mission remains the same: to provide the technical excellence FSE is known for, now with the global strength of RSK behind us.”
RSK Group Chief Executive Officer Alan Ryder added: “RSK is proud of its ongoing contribution to the UK water industry, made possible by the integrated, multidisciplinary skills of colleagues across RSK businesses working together in this crucial sector. Our work to help advance water sector infrastructure development continues at pace, supported by businesses such as FSE, which bring strong regulatory credentials and clear alignment with AMP8 demand. RSK Group and FSE share a strong safety culture and a commitment to long-standing client relationships, which is extremely important to me, and I am very pleased to welcome our new colleagues onboard.”
FSE has a client base that includes Laing O’Rourke, Kier, Tilbury Douglas, JN Bentley, Murphy Group, Alfa Laval, Galliford Try, C2V, Esh Construction and GSE. FSE has also worked with the RSK Group business MWH Treatment.
Water sector clients include Scottish Water, Northumbrian Water, United Utilities, Yorkshire Water, Southern Water, Severn Trent Water, Thames Water, South West Water and Jersey Water.
Fluid Sealing & Engineering website
RSK website
Images: RSK
Based at Parkgate, FSE was established in 1986 and works across the UK for water authorities and other industries, specialising in the supply and installation of pipework and process equipment.
Chesire-based RSK has already executed one of the most successful buy and build strategies in the environmental services sector, bringing together more than 200 businesses and more than 17,000 talented employees.
RSK said that the deal, for an undisclosed sum, would enhance the group’s water sector expertise with the business’s extensive experience in wastewater and water treatment infrastructure.
The FSE business specialises in the supply and installation of integrated mechanical systems encompassing design, off-site fabrication and on-site installation of complex fluid conveyance and pumping infrastructure within live water and wastewater treatment assets. This includes the associated structural and access steelwork that enables FSE to deliver single-package mechanical solutions.
The business operates within various water industry and national specifications – Water Industry Mechanical and Electrical Specifications (WIMES), individual water company specifications and British Standards – and holds a comprehensive suite of industry accreditations, including ISO 9001, Achilles UVDB, UKAS product certification and SSIP Worksafe.
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FSE Managing Director Lee Sanderson, who will continue to lead the business, said: “Joining the RSK Group marks a pivotal milestone in FSE’s 40-year history. Since our founding in 1986, we have taken great pride in delivering complex mechanical engineering solutions for the UK’s most critical infrastructure, and finding a partner that shares our deep-rooted commitment to safety and long-term client relationships was paramount.
“This acquisition comes at a defining moment for the water industry. Now that we are in the AMP8 cycle, the scale of investment required to modernise wastewater and water treatment assets is unprecedented. FSE is now uniquely positioned to meet this demand. With the backing of RSK, we have the enhanced capacity and resources to scale our operations, driving significant growth while continuing to support our core water authority partners and Tier 1 contractors.
“Our mission remains the same: to provide the technical excellence FSE is known for, now with the global strength of RSK behind us.”
RSK Group Chief Executive Officer Alan Ryder added: “RSK is proud of its ongoing contribution to the UK water industry, made possible by the integrated, multidisciplinary skills of colleagues across RSK businesses working together in this crucial sector. Our work to help advance water sector infrastructure development continues at pace, supported by businesses such as FSE, which bring strong regulatory credentials and clear alignment with AMP8 demand. RSK Group and FSE share a strong safety culture and a commitment to long-standing client relationships, which is extremely important to me, and I am very pleased to welcome our new colleagues onboard.”
FSE has a client base that includes Laing O’Rourke, Kier, Tilbury Douglas, JN Bentley, Murphy Group, Alfa Laval, Galliford Try, C2V, Esh Construction and GSE. FSE has also worked with the RSK Group business MWH Treatment.
Water sector clients include Scottish Water, Northumbrian Water, United Utilities, Yorkshire Water, Southern Water, Severn Trent Water, Thames Water, South West Water and Jersey Water.
Fluid Sealing & Engineering website
RSK website
Images: RSK
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