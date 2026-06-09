News: Where next in Rotherham for McDonald's?
By Tom Austen
Early stage plans are being prepared for a new development on the edge of a town in Rotherham, featuring a new petrol station, McDonald's restaurant and a drive thru coffee shop.
The most recent McDonald's in Rotherham opened in Dinnington last year, creating 70 full time equivalent jobs.
Now a planning enquiry has been made to Rotherham Council regarding an unused piece of land close to Wath town centre.
Feasability plans from Valli Forecourts show a mixed-use development comprising a Petrol Filling Station (PFS), a drive-thru coffee shop and a drive-thru restaurant on land adjacent to the A633 Station Road near Wath roundabout.
On the opposite side of the road to the recreation ground, and backing on to the Cross Keys pub, the brownfield site is currently occupied by a Cadent gas works and undeveloped land, bounded to the north by commercial uses, undeveloped land to the east and south.
The plans, seen by Rothbiz, are for the construction of a twelve filling bay PFS, ancillary retail kiosk and associated parking provision, including six-bay Electric Vehicle (EV) charging hub, as well as jet washing bays and rollover car wash.
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The proposals would also see the provision of a 3,300 sq ft drive-thru restaurant to the east of the site (identified on plans as a McDonald's), and a 2,150 sq ft drive-thru coffee shop to the south of the site (an operator is not shown on the plans). Separate dedicated parking provisions would be included within each plot.
The proposals would see a new access constructed into the site off Station Road, to the northwest of the site, including a new pedestrian refuge island.
Rotherham Council planner's recommended that the planning board reject the Dinnington proposals stating that: "by virtue of its range and quality of employment opportunities, it has little positive contribution to the borough and would not meet the criteria."
Planning permission was approved when the planning board at Rotherham Council went against the recommendation of officers.
Valli Forecourts website
Images: McDonald's / Google Maps
The most recent McDonald's in Rotherham opened in Dinnington last year, creating 70 full time equivalent jobs.
Now a planning enquiry has been made to Rotherham Council regarding an unused piece of land close to Wath town centre.
Feasability plans from Valli Forecourts show a mixed-use development comprising a Petrol Filling Station (PFS), a drive-thru coffee shop and a drive-thru restaurant on land adjacent to the A633 Station Road near Wath roundabout.
On the opposite side of the road to the recreation ground, and backing on to the Cross Keys pub, the brownfield site is currently occupied by a Cadent gas works and undeveloped land, bounded to the north by commercial uses, undeveloped land to the east and south.
The plans, seen by Rothbiz, are for the construction of a twelve filling bay PFS, ancillary retail kiosk and associated parking provision, including six-bay Electric Vehicle (EV) charging hub, as well as jet washing bays and rollover car wash.
Advertisement
The proposals would also see the provision of a 3,300 sq ft drive-thru restaurant to the east of the site (identified on plans as a McDonald's), and a 2,150 sq ft drive-thru coffee shop to the south of the site (an operator is not shown on the plans). Separate dedicated parking provisions would be included within each plot.
The proposals would see a new access constructed into the site off Station Road, to the northwest of the site, including a new pedestrian refuge island.
Rotherham Council planner's recommended that the planning board reject the Dinnington proposals stating that: "by virtue of its range and quality of employment opportunities, it has little positive contribution to the borough and would not meet the criteria."
Planning permission was approved when the planning board at Rotherham Council went against the recommendation of officers.
Valli Forecourts website
Images: McDonald's / Google Maps
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