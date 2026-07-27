News: Plans for two new tenants at Rotherham retail development
By Tom Austen
QFM Group, the Sheffield-based developer and operator of a number of fast food franchises, has submitted plans to kickstart a site in Rotherham.
The group is one of the largest franchise companies in the UK and was founded in 1982 when it opened its first restaurant in Sheffield. It now has a chain of quick service restaurants and is continuing to grow with a current expansion programme.
Rothbiz reported back in 2018 on plans for new premises close to The Tanyard shopping centre in Wickersley.
Planning permission was secured and KFC opened in Wickersley in 2021 in the building that was formerly used by Tirobaggi, an online supplier of quality handbags and accessories, and Edward Healy & Sons, a provider of shoe repair materials.
Having encountered parking issues, the KFC has since closed and plans to add a Costa to the site were never carried out.
Now a new planning application has been submitted to Rotherham Council that would enable a Dunkin Donuts outlet and a new concept gym to open alongside the exisiting, but closed, 1,615 sq ft KFC.
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The proposal is to subdivide the existing Class E unit at the rear to form a third unit, "including amendments to the arrangement of doors, glazing and windows to suit the revised occupier." Plans state that there is no increase in floorspace, no changes to the existing KFC, no alteration to the approved use class of the premises and no changes to access, parking or servicing arrangements.
With entrances facing Fairways and the Tanyard, plans show that a 1,399 sq ft Dunkin would sit next to KFC with the third 706 sq ft unit set to be occupied by J.I.M - Joy In Movement.
If approved, opening hours would be 5am to midnight.
J.I.M - Joy In Movement is the UK’s first fully automated infrared fitness studio. The new concept involves "30-minute, low-impact classes in 40° heat, set to fresh DJ-produced beats, designed to help people sculpt, stretch, strengthen, and feel good in their bodies."
The Australian firm opened its first studio in 2023 and now has 35 studios. It signed a franchise deal to expand to the UK and is targeting ten studios in the next 12 months, with 100 the target over the next five years.
Rothbiz reported last month on QFM's plans to open a J.I.M branch, alongside KFC, Taco Bell and Dunkin at its Eastwood development.
QFM brought the franchise to Sheffield earlier this year and is rolling it out across the UK. It offers 100+ classes per week and is open 365 days a year - designed to fit real life.
The state of the art infrared technology helps create a detoxifying sweat that stimulates blood circulation, improves flexibility, and accelerates weight loss. Each J.I.M. class offers short and effective workouts that incorporate aspects of popular and effective exercise methods, such as Pilates, Yoga and Functional Training.
Dunkin Donuts website
Joy In Movement website
Images: Google Maps
The group is one of the largest franchise companies in the UK and was founded in 1982 when it opened its first restaurant in Sheffield. It now has a chain of quick service restaurants and is continuing to grow with a current expansion programme.
Rothbiz reported back in 2018 on plans for new premises close to The Tanyard shopping centre in Wickersley.
Planning permission was secured and KFC opened in Wickersley in 2021 in the building that was formerly used by Tirobaggi, an online supplier of quality handbags and accessories, and Edward Healy & Sons, a provider of shoe repair materials.
Having encountered parking issues, the KFC has since closed and plans to add a Costa to the site were never carried out.
Now a new planning application has been submitted to Rotherham Council that would enable a Dunkin Donuts outlet and a new concept gym to open alongside the exisiting, but closed, 1,615 sq ft KFC.
Advertisement
The proposal is to subdivide the existing Class E unit at the rear to form a third unit, "including amendments to the arrangement of doors, glazing and windows to suit the revised occupier." Plans state that there is no increase in floorspace, no changes to the existing KFC, no alteration to the approved use class of the premises and no changes to access, parking or servicing arrangements.
With entrances facing Fairways and the Tanyard, plans show that a 1,399 sq ft Dunkin would sit next to KFC with the third 706 sq ft unit set to be occupied by J.I.M - Joy In Movement.
If approved, opening hours would be 5am to midnight.
J.I.M - Joy In Movement is the UK’s first fully automated infrared fitness studio. The new concept involves "30-minute, low-impact classes in 40° heat, set to fresh DJ-produced beats, designed to help people sculpt, stretch, strengthen, and feel good in their bodies."
The Australian firm opened its first studio in 2023 and now has 35 studios. It signed a franchise deal to expand to the UK and is targeting ten studios in the next 12 months, with 100 the target over the next five years.
Rothbiz reported last month on QFM's plans to open a J.I.M branch, alongside KFC, Taco Bell and Dunkin at its Eastwood development.
QFM brought the franchise to Sheffield earlier this year and is rolling it out across the UK. It offers 100+ classes per week and is open 365 days a year - designed to fit real life.
The state of the art infrared technology helps create a detoxifying sweat that stimulates blood circulation, improves flexibility, and accelerates weight loss. Each J.I.M. class offers short and effective workouts that incorporate aspects of popular and effective exercise methods, such as Pilates, Yoga and Functional Training.
Dunkin Donuts website
Joy In Movement website
Images: Google Maps
1 comments:
So there was't enough parking for a KFC but there will be enough parking for a gym?
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