News: New framework for smaller scale construction projects





Rotherham Council has been leading on the development of the framework after it identified that improvements could be made in its procurement for smaller scale work up to the value of £250k.



Most building construction is procured through either the established YORbuild framework or the Efficiency North Framework (for social housing).



A paper to the Council at the start of the process explained: "There are instances where it is not wholly appropriate to use the frameworks for example with roofing or demolition projects. These projects are currently procured through YORbuild and would be sub-contracted to a specialist contractor, with the main YORbuild contractor applying a management fee. This management fee can be in the region of 10% of the tender price and clearly this does not present best value to the authority."



A similar framework, known as "RCP3" began last year and now a tender exercise has begun for "RCP4" - part of an aim to create a framework of SME specialist contractors.



Local companies are encouraged to get involved. Paul Smith, head of asset management at Rotherham Council was at a recent meeting of the Rotherham Pioneers to explain the importance of including local companies in the supply chain.



Tender documents explain that the aim is for "the establishment of a framework of pre-qualified organisations who have the ability to provide a variety of construction works, principally involving minor building works, structural repairs, roofing, demolition, mechanical and electrical installation and repair works, and fixed wire testing."



Set to start in May 2019 and run for two years with the option to extend, the framework is split into a number of lots such as building works up to £150k and works between £150k and £750k.



It is expected that other local authorities and organisations in Yorkshire, such as the police or fire and rescue services, could also make use of the framework to procure contractors for their projects.



As in previous frameworks, it is likely that tendering will consider the use of local labour and the benefits that this may provide to the borough - these could include apprenticeships, work experience and visits to schools. Proposed methods for utilising the local supply chain and sub-contractors will also be considered.



Rotherham Council website



Local suppliers and contractors are being sought for a new multimillion pound framework that will cover a range of works for a number of public sector organisations in Rotherham and the surrounding areas.