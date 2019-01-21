News: Bassingthorpe bike link planned
By Tom Austen
A new direct cycle route linking the Bassingthorpe housing growth area and Rotherham town centre could be created if a multimillion pound funding bid is successful.
Rothbiz reported in September that the Sheffield City Region (SCR) was one of ten areas in the UK to be shortlisted for a share of Government money to transform the way people travel.
A £1.7 billion Transforming Cities Fund was announced in the Autumn Budget 2017. The majority of the fund, to improve local transport connections, was divvied up to regions which had elected mayors, for them to control and spend as they see fit. As the SCR did not have an elected mayor at the time, the combined authority has had to bid into the remaining funds to get the cash to back its new transport strategy.
At the heart of the SCR bid, which is supported by all four local councils, is the proposal to develop a new Global Innovation Corridor that stretches across the region, linking people to key sites including Sheffield city centre, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham and Barnsley's Digital Campus.
In addition, the bid seeks to improve connectivity for communities and businesses across the Dearne Valley.
Now further details have been revealed for schemes that can commence delivery before the end of March. In total, SCR has bid for £9.3m from Government, to go alongside £6.3m in match funding. The total value of the six schemes is more than £15m.
Advertisement
Four of the schemes are to promote active travel in the four areas of South Yorkshire.
In Rotherham, the plans are for a direct cycle route linking Greasbrough, Kimberworth and Wingfield to Rotherham town centre, as well as providing an early phase of a link to the planned Bassingthorpe Farm housing development, which comprises around 2,400 houses. This would involve an off-road cycle track for much of the route and an on-road section closer to the town. Side roads will be treated to provide priority for cyclists and pedestrians.
Two region-wide schemes have also been put forward. These involve retro-fitting buses with emission reduction systems to make them cleaner and greener, and also installing Real Time Information (RTI) at 45 bus stops to provide passengers with up-to-date public transport information.
The proposed works aim to enable people to choose affordable, greener and healthier forms of travel. The schemes will better connect homes, transport interchanges, employment and recreational opportunities using safer, more direct and convenient routes.
Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield Combined Authority (pictured), said: "Here in the Sheffield City Region, we will build a transport system that works for everyone. A vital part of this is enabling people to travel in a more active way, whether by foot, bike or public transport. By prioritising active travel, we can improve people's health, cut carbon emissions and reduce congestion."
SCR website
Images: SCR
Rothbiz reported in September that the Sheffield City Region (SCR) was one of ten areas in the UK to be shortlisted for a share of Government money to transform the way people travel.
A £1.7 billion Transforming Cities Fund was announced in the Autumn Budget 2017. The majority of the fund, to improve local transport connections, was divvied up to regions which had elected mayors, for them to control and spend as they see fit. As the SCR did not have an elected mayor at the time, the combined authority has had to bid into the remaining funds to get the cash to back its new transport strategy.
At the heart of the SCR bid, which is supported by all four local councils, is the proposal to develop a new Global Innovation Corridor that stretches across the region, linking people to key sites including Sheffield city centre, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham and Barnsley's Digital Campus.
In addition, the bid seeks to improve connectivity for communities and businesses across the Dearne Valley.
Now further details have been revealed for schemes that can commence delivery before the end of March. In total, SCR has bid for £9.3m from Government, to go alongside £6.3m in match funding. The total value of the six schemes is more than £15m.
Advertisement
Four of the schemes are to promote active travel in the four areas of South Yorkshire.
In Rotherham, the plans are for a direct cycle route linking Greasbrough, Kimberworth and Wingfield to Rotherham town centre, as well as providing an early phase of a link to the planned Bassingthorpe Farm housing development, which comprises around 2,400 houses. This would involve an off-road cycle track for much of the route and an on-road section closer to the town. Side roads will be treated to provide priority for cyclists and pedestrians.
Two region-wide schemes have also been put forward. These involve retro-fitting buses with emission reduction systems to make them cleaner and greener, and also installing Real Time Information (RTI) at 45 bus stops to provide passengers with up-to-date public transport information.
The proposed works aim to enable people to choose affordable, greener and healthier forms of travel. The schemes will better connect homes, transport interchanges, employment and recreational opportunities using safer, more direct and convenient routes.
Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield Combined Authority (pictured), said: "Here in the Sheffield City Region, we will build a transport system that works for everyone. A vital part of this is enabling people to travel in a more active way, whether by foot, bike or public transport. By prioritising active travel, we can improve people's health, cut carbon emissions and reduce congestion."
SCR website
Images: SCR
0 comments:
Post a Comment