News: Software firm backed up by support in Rotherham





Business Careware, which provides software to help clients manage meeting spaces and event availability, was keen to grow both in the UK and internationally.



Managing partner Paul Sykes contacted the Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RiDO) to see if it could help in its role as a delivery partner of the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub Enhancement Project.



The ERDF-funded project offers a range of support aimed at high growth companies and RiDO Key Account Manager, Andrew Klinkenberg undertook an evaluation of Business Careware's current position, the challenges it faced and the opportunities available to it.



He recommended the appointment of an external consultant to help develop a strategy from an objective, outsider's perspective to help with their growth ambitions.



The consultant's plans and ideas were so impressive that he ultimately accepted the offer of a position at Business Careware to continue driving further growth.



Paul Sykes, managing partner at Business Careware, said: "We have worked with RiDO for a number of years; in fact, the assistance it provided was one of the benefits that we identified when deciding to relocate to Rotherham following our acquisition of the business.



"I knew it would be able to help us when we decided we wanted to grow the business, but the support we have received has exceeded all my expectations.



"It has helped us accelerate our growth plans, develop opportunities that we would otherwise not have had access to, and develop our approach – not least with the suggestion of bringing in a strategic consultant who has since joined our team."



As a direct result of the support from RiDO, Business Careware is now hoping to expand into the US market with new contracts and relationships.



Paul added: "It has been fantastic for us and I would definitely advise other local businesses not to hesitate. The sooner you get in touch with RiDO, the better."



The Enhancement Project provides businesses with intensive one-to-one support from a Key Account Manager and access to free Masterclasses delivered by private sector experts.



A Rotherham-based software and systems development firm has hired a strategic consultant as a permanent employee – after first working with him thanks to the support and advice of a local business support service.