News: Date revealed for Rancheros reopening in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Operators of a popular Rotherham restaurant that has been closed for over a year have confirmed when it will reopen.
Rothbiz reported earlier this month on Rancheros Bar and Grill reactivating its social media accounts to announce that it would be firing up the grill.
The operators of Rancheros, and near neighbours, Roadhouse Bar & Bottles both posted in 2024 that they had closed their venues in the Stag area "due to circumstances outside of our control."
Roadhouse went on to open another micropub in a former opticians on Laughton Road in Dinnington but the Stag venues have remained closed.
A post on social media from Rancheros Rodízio Bar & Grill reads: "We are happy to announce that we are now working everyday getting ourselves ready to open our doors on 15th July at 5pm.
"We can’t thank you enough for your love and support."
Activity has been taking place over recent weeks at the restaurant and operators have confirmed that the reopening will be at the same Wickersley Road unit.
Rancheros brought Brazilian and Latin cuisines to the borough, converting an empty retail unit into a restaurant and bar at Stag Roundabout. Opening when Covid-19 restrictions were still in place, the venue became a hit with TripAdvisor reviewers who made it the number one ranked restaurant in the town.
A new company, Rancheros Rodizio Ltd, with a new director, was incorporated recently with Companies House.
Images: Rancheros / Facebook / Google Maps
