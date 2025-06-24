News: Health hub set to fill Boots in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is planning to introduce "Health on the High Street" in a bid to improve access to health services and increase footfall in the town centre.
The idea would also provide a long term use for a large retail unit that has been empty since 2022.
Creating a community hub for health provision as a way to reinvigorate town centres has been tried and tested across the country in areas such as Barnsley and Oldham.
In Rotherham, the council acquired the former Boots building in 2023 after the retailer closed as part of a 2020 acceleration of it Transformation Plan.
Close to the markets redevelopment, the proposal involves Abbey Pharmacy relocating from its current position in the first phase with the exploration of the development of a new health facility within the remainder of the building part of a second phase.
The idea was included in the initial £20m Long Term Plan for Towns (now The Plan for Neighbourhoods).
A paper to Rotherham Council's cabinet explains: "Rotherham town centre is currently limited in its provision of health care services and the Council has been working in partnership with health service partners to consider how that provision may be increased. This project would see the first step in improving the provision of health services for the Town Centre and surrounding communities.
"In terms of phase 2, there have been no decisions on how the remainder of the building will be utilised, but it is envisaged that the building could be used by GPs, Health or Wellbeing operators. This is being reviewed and a feasibility study is being undertaken to deliver a connected and collaborative health provision in the Town Centre.
"The Council has been liaising with health providers over the last year. Providers recognise the benefit of a health provision in this location and are actively engaging with the feasibility process."
The government's Plan for Neighbourhoods exemplifies the approach taken in Barnsley. Evidence provided states that proximity to public transport has minimised missed appointments and has attracted an additional 55,000 visits to the town centre, supporting local businesses. It cites "improved health outcomes and economic growth, improving patient care and fostering a greater sense of community" amongst the positive outcomes of the facility.
With the £40m revamp of the markets underway, and as part of the lease, Rotherham Council would need to pay to relocate Abbey Pharmacy from Howard STreet now, and potentially a second time, or work around them. Both options have been discounted due to the costs involved.
Following cabinet approval, the council will carry out feasability work and design development using money from the Pathfinder pot. In 2023, Rotherham Council was granted more flexibility over the £80m+ regeneration funding it has secured from the Government.
Potential costs for a Rotherham health hub have not been made public.
Images: RMBC
Good idea, makes sense.
