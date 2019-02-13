News: Brexit tool for local businesses





that economic growth in the SCR is set to be impacted by Brexit, from problems with exporting for the manufacturing sector to reduced levels of inward investment.



Through the SCR Growth Hub, the gateway for businesses to access specialist support, the online tool covers business strategy and operations, people and skills, export, sales and marketing, finance and innovation.



The tool asks a series of questions and rank the preparedness of the business based on the responses provided.



The planning tool will then provide advice on strengths and weaknesses across the six areas and take a view on potential vulnerabilities, both pre and post Brexit.



Businesses will be provided with a personalised report which will make suggestions on resources that are available, and recommend actions businesses could take to mitigate the potential impact.



James Muir, chair of the SCR Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: "The LEP board discussed the importance of encouraging and supporting businesses across the region to prepare themselves and understand the potential ongoing impacts of Brexit on their businesses.



"This online Brexit planning tool is a great way for all businesses, big or small to understand what they need to be thinking about regarding Brexit.



"This will be one of the region's biggest challenges in the coming months and as LEP Chair I will be working with the other board members to ensure that businesses are prepared and that they continue to grow and thrive even after the UK exits the European Union.”



David Grimes, head of the SCR Growth Hub, added: "Nobody can possibly know what the full impact of exiting the European Union will be for every business across the Sheffield City Region, and indeed across the country.



"But here at the SCR Growth Hub, we're ready and waiting with expert advice to support businesses and to help them understand, as much as possible, how to address their potential challenges.



"One common theme we've seen emerging from businesses is that they are waiting to see what happens with Brexit before thinking about how it might affect them and what action to take.



"We're therefore encouraging people to start considering the impacts on their business at a much earlier stage than they may be anticipating – and this Brexit planning tool is an ideal step in that process."



An online Brexit planning tool has been launched to enable business owners in the Sheffield city region (SCR) to carry out a self-assessment and understand the potential ongoing impacts of Britain leaving the EU.