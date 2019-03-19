News: Wetherspoons calling time on Rotherham pub
By Tom Austen
J D Wetherspoon plc has put 16 pubs up for sale - including a popular venue in Rotherham town centre.
The national operator, which recorded a turnover of £889.6m for the 26 weeks ended January 27 2019, is bringing the pubs to market via CBRE and Savills.
The list includes The Rhinoceros on Bridgegate in Rotherham.
The move follows on from the company's disposal of The Corn Law Rhymer, at the top of the nearby High Street (which is back up for sale) and would leave one remaining Wetherspoons pub in the centre of Rotherham - The Bluecoat at The Crofts.
The pubs continue to trade as normal but if the agents cannot secure a buyer, they are likely to be closed. Wetherspoons said it would look to redeploy staff to its other pubs in the region.
Following a review of its estate, Wetherspoons has placed around 100 pubs on the market, most of which have now been sold.
With a 7% increase in turnover, the chain, which has 879 trading pubs, reported a pre-tax profit of £50.3m which was 18.9% lower than the prior year.
Tim Martin, founder and chairman of J D Wetherspoon plc, has warned of increased costs, particularly rising wages, and is looking to Brexit to lead to free trade and a reduction in prices in shops and pubs.
The Rhinoceros, locally known as "Rhinos" is named after The Rhinoceros Vase which was made in 1826 at the Rockingham Works near Swinton. At the time of its production the 1.15m high vase was the largest piece of porcelain to have been fired in one piece anywhere in the world.
J D Wetherspoons website
Images: Google Maps
