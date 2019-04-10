News: More time to sign up to pioneering Working Win trial





The aim of the trial is to assess the best type of support for those who are out of work, or struggling in their current job, due to a physical or mental health condition. So far, more than 2,700 people have signed up to take part in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.



The innovative research trial, one of only two such projects in the UK, launched in May 2018, with the closing date for referrals originally set for March 2019. However, this has now been extended by six months, until the end of October, which gives volunteers more time to get involved.



Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield Combined Authority, said: "The extension is great news for the Working Win trial. It is important that we have as many people as possible signed up to take part, so that we can find out whether the new type of support being tested really is the most effective option.



"In this time of political uncertainty, it is particularly important that we have the best services in place to support people struggling with work. I fully support the NHS and Government departments who want to use the Working Win trial to find the best way to help people into good jobs, which in turn will benefit our region's economy."



The trial has been commissioned by Sheffield city region (SCR) with funding from NHS England. South Yorkshire Housing Association are responsible for delivering the support to those who volunteer to take part.



Being a randomised control trial, it means that people who take part will be randomly placed into one of two research groups. One group will receive the service and the other group will be provided with detailed information about existing services in their area. It tests out how effective a new type of holistic support is for people who could stay in work, or get a job, if they just had the right sort of support for physical or mental problems.



Around 3,000 more people are still needed on the trial before the window closes in October.



Businesses in Rotherham can book a free consultation and workplace health check and employees can benefit from one-to-one coaching. The Working Win project can also deliver free mental health and physical health awareness training for employers and help employees to tap into Access to Work, a Government funding scheme that can pay for specialist equipment, transport solutions or on-the-job support.



