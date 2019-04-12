Friday, April 12, 2019

News: New discount retailer to open in Rotherham

The UK's newest discount store is set to open a new outlet in Rotherham next week.

One Below offers 5,000 products for £1 or less and sells a wide range of high street brands such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg's and Cadbury's.

The store has trend-led bargains across ten departments including groceries, home, health and beauty, baby care, toy, DIY, partyware and craft.

The business has been launched by Poundworld founders Chris Edwards Senior and Christopher Edwards and has plans to open 50 stores this year across the UK.

The new Rotherham store, in the former Maplin unit at Parkgate Shopping, is set to open on April 19.

The opening follows new stores in Sheffield and Doncaster. One Below has its HQ and warehouse in Barnsley.

Poundworld was founded in 1974 and was acquired by TPG Capital in 2015 for £150m when it was undergoing an aggressive expansion and store opening plan. However the chain entered administration last year and all shops closed when a buyer could not be found.

Poundworld stores closed at Parkgate Shopping and in Rotherham town centre, where the chain's Bargain Buys store also closed.

Christopher Edwards, managing director of One Below Retail Limited said: "One Below will be the only name on the high street offering everything it sells for either £1 only or even less than a pound with branded, quality products costing as little as 29p.

"We're also happy to be able to employ many of the former Poundworld staff, who were some of the 6,000 employees to have lost their jobs when the new owners of the business, TPG Capital, sent the business in to administration in 2018.

"We look forward to helping our customers to save on a variety of their favourite products."

