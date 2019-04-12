News: New discount retailer to open in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
The UK's newest discount store is set to open a new outlet in Rotherham next week.
One Below offers 5,000 products for £1 or less and sells a wide range of high street brands such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg's and Cadbury's.
The store has trend-led bargains across ten departments including groceries, home, health and beauty, baby care, toy, DIY, partyware and craft.
The business has been launched by Poundworld founders Chris Edwards Senior and Christopher Edwards and has plans to open 50 stores this year across the UK.
The new Rotherham store, in the former Maplin unit at Parkgate Shopping, is set to open on April 19.
The opening follows new stores in Sheffield and Doncaster. One Below has its HQ and warehouse in Barnsley.
Poundworld was founded in 1974 and was acquired by TPG Capital in 2015 for £150m when it was undergoing an aggressive expansion and store opening plan. However the chain entered administration last year and all shops closed when a buyer could not be found.
Poundworld stores closed at Parkgate Shopping and in Rotherham town centre, where the chain's Bargain Buys store also closed.
