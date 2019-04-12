News: New discount retailer to open in Rotherham

</div>

Images: One Below

Christopher Edwards, managing director of One Below Retail Limited said: "One Below will be the only name on the high street offering everything it sells for either £1 only or even less than a pound with branded, quality products costing as little as 29p."We're also happy to be able to employ many of the former Poundworld staff, who were some of the 6,000 employees to have lost their jobs when the new owners of the business, TPG Capital, sent the business in to administration in 2018."We look forward to helping our customers to save on a variety of their favourite products."