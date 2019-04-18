News: Plans in for large Rotherham housing development
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted for a 450 dwelling development on a former greenbelt site in Rotherham.
Landowners and applicants, AE Waddington, R Parkes & V Foers, successfully secured a residential allocation for the nearly 50 acre site off Lathe Road / Worry Goose Lane at Whiston through the development of the borough's Local Plan.
The site consists of two arable fields divided by a bank and hedgerow and sits between existing housing and Sitwell golf course.
Plans, drawn up by JVH Town Planning Consultants Ltd, state: "The overall vision for the site is to create an attractive and sustainable development, to provide a new living environment which will provide a mix of new homes, open spaces and attractive recreational areas in keeping with the edge of settlement location.
"The site has been actively farmed for arable crops under modern farming methods. The site is contained within two land ownerships, both of the land owning parties are collaborating to bring this land forward for development and have progressed the site through the stages of the development plan and now are working together to obtain an outline planning permission."
A number of assessments have been included with the application covering highway matters, ecology issues, landscape, flood risk and drainage, utilities, ground conditions, air quality, and heritage assets.
The application has already attracted a number of objections.
One of the main issues is the impact on the local transport network and assessments conclude that the increased traffic can be accommodated on the road network without the need for highway improvements other than at Worrygoose Roundabout and the A6021/B6410 Junction.
Rotherham Council has previously highlighted that Worrygoose Roundabout requires £1m of upgrades and can be paid for by contributions from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), which the applicants in this case will have to make a significant contribution to.
The development will also need to support affordable housing policies.
The plans conclude: "The scheme will provide an attractive development providing homes and open spaces on an allocated site together with making the necessarily planning contributions and CIL payments to enhance services in the surrounding area."
Waddingtons is perhaps best know for commercial development in Rotherham, bringing forward sites in Aldwarke, Eastwood and Dinnington.
Images: Google Maps / JVH
Images: Google Maps / JVH
