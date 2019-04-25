News: Rotherham service station sold
By Tom Austen
Herringthorpe Service Station, a modern petrol filling station in Rotherham, has been acquired by expanding group operator, Karan Assets Holding Ltd.
The Jet branded, canopied forecourt has four pump islands with 22 nozzles, with capacity for over 45,000 litres of fuel across five storage tanks and a throughput of 1.8 million litres per annum. The open plan store was extended and fully refitted following significant reinvestment in the summer of 2015 and also houses a Subway franchise.
Its 12th acquisition, Karan Retail plans to double their portfolio in the coming years. Herringthorpe Service Station will continue to operate as a managed business, while the store has been rebranded and is trading under the Budgens banner.
Agents, Christie & Co sought an asking price of £1.5m for the freehold interest of the property.
Jon Booth, senior business agent at Christie & Co, said: "The price achieved in the sale of Herringthorpe Service Station demonstrates the role a managed, open marketing process can play in securing a genuine premium price. While the supply of quality sites remains limited across the North of England, those owners seeking an exit should ensure they leave no value on the table. With our market leading comparable data base of UK wide transactions, Christie & Co remains best placed to give reliable market advice."
Advertisement
Previously owned and operated by Myuran Mahadevan and Pavatharini Myuran for 14 years, the husband and wife team decided to sell following their decision to relocate from Rotherham to Guildford in late 2017 in order to be closer to family. While they still own a trading retail site in the East Midlands, the pair plan to exit the retail market and enter the care sector in the next few years.
Myuran Mahadevan, said: "We have dealt with Christie & Co several times in the past with business transactions. We have known Jon Booth from Christie & Co for nearly four years now and have always had a good relationship. He encouraged us to put our site on the market with the price we had in mind and within two months of being on the market, we had an offer agreed to an established operator who was looking to expand his portfolio and we found him to be genuine.
"It took some time for us to complete the sale. Nevertheless, Jon had been on it throughout the process, and he really worked hard to make ends meet. We had a few obstacles down the line as the deal started to progress, however, he was there to negotiate with all the parties involved and move forward. Jon was available 24/7, and I would recommend him to anyone, as he was always a very dedicated, hardworking and supportive gentleman."
Christie & Co website
Images: Google Maps
The Jet branded, canopied forecourt has four pump islands with 22 nozzles, with capacity for over 45,000 litres of fuel across five storage tanks and a throughput of 1.8 million litres per annum. The open plan store was extended and fully refitted following significant reinvestment in the summer of 2015 and also houses a Subway franchise.
Its 12th acquisition, Karan Retail plans to double their portfolio in the coming years. Herringthorpe Service Station will continue to operate as a managed business, while the store has been rebranded and is trading under the Budgens banner.
Agents, Christie & Co sought an asking price of £1.5m for the freehold interest of the property.
Jon Booth, senior business agent at Christie & Co, said: "The price achieved in the sale of Herringthorpe Service Station demonstrates the role a managed, open marketing process can play in securing a genuine premium price. While the supply of quality sites remains limited across the North of England, those owners seeking an exit should ensure they leave no value on the table. With our market leading comparable data base of UK wide transactions, Christie & Co remains best placed to give reliable market advice."
Advertisement
Previously owned and operated by Myuran Mahadevan and Pavatharini Myuran for 14 years, the husband and wife team decided to sell following their decision to relocate from Rotherham to Guildford in late 2017 in order to be closer to family. While they still own a trading retail site in the East Midlands, the pair plan to exit the retail market and enter the care sector in the next few years.
Myuran Mahadevan, said: "We have dealt with Christie & Co several times in the past with business transactions. We have known Jon Booth from Christie & Co for nearly four years now and have always had a good relationship. He encouraged us to put our site on the market with the price we had in mind and within two months of being on the market, we had an offer agreed to an established operator who was looking to expand his portfolio and we found him to be genuine.
"It took some time for us to complete the sale. Nevertheless, Jon had been on it throughout the process, and he really worked hard to make ends meet. We had a few obstacles down the line as the deal started to progress, however, he was there to negotiate with all the parties involved and move forward. Jon was available 24/7, and I would recommend him to anyone, as he was always a very dedicated, hardworking and supportive gentleman."
Christie & Co website
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment