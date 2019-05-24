News: Host announced for chamber awards





In a career spanning more than 20 years Dean's breakthrough role came in 2001 when he secured a lead role in feature film "The Navigators", working alongside respected film director Ken Loach. Over the past decade he has starred in a diverse range of hit TV programmes including Last Tango in Halifax, New Tricks, Silent Witness, Father Brown and The Moorside.



Regarded by many as one of the most prestigious business awards to take place in South Yorkshire, the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards celebrate achievements, milestones and the success of businesses and individuals within the region. The awards will return to Magna in Rotherham on October 18 with more than 500 guests expected to take part.



Dean Andrews, said: "Being a very proud Yorkshireman and more so a Rotherham lad, I'm extremely pleased to have been asked to host this year's Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards. On my travels I love to champion the durability and successes of local business from our region and I look forward to being the person who announces all the worthy nominees and winners on this prestigious evening."



Andrew Denniff, chief executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, added: "We are delighted that Dean has agreed to join us for the evening and I am sure that he will enhance an event that has become a highlight of the local business community calendar. I would encourage everyone to look at where and how they can get involved, remember only by entering will you have the chance to win!"



Award entries will open on Monday June 3 and sponsorship packages are available now.



http://www.brawards.co.uk/



Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards is set to welcome star of stage and screen Dean Andrews to oversee proceedings at the tenth ceremony, which will return later this year.Perhaps best known for playing DS Ray Carling in the hit TV shows Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes, Dean has recently joined the cast of hit soap Emmerdale, bursting onto the screen as new comer Will Taylor.