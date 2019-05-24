News: Teas made distinctive by Beatson Clark bottle
By Tom Austen
An apothecary bottle from Rotherham manufacturer Beatson Clark has been chosen to provide a distinctive look for a new range of kombucha fermented teas.
Thanks to glass packaging specialists Rawlings and manufacturer Beatson Clark, LA Brewery's range of flavoured kombucha teas is now on sale in an eye-catching clear pharmaceutical bottle.
The Greasborough Road firm, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.
Through Rawlings, Beatson Clark is supplying a 300ml white flint Alpha Sirop bottle from its apothecary range.
Louise Avery, founder of LA Brewery, said: "I have been dealing with Rawlings since 2016 and was confident in their ability as a packaging specialist to find the right bottle for my brand.
"Their consultative approach means they took the time to understand my business and were able to present bottles from multiple sources that would help differentiate our packaging and maximise shelf appeal. One of the bottles they advised on was the Alpha Sirop from Beatson Clark's range.
"It's a higher end bottle which achieves that mix of being slightly medicinal and also rather grown up. Most standard soft drinks bottles have a long neck, but with this bottle the short neck takes you into a different space.
"With the branding we've created something that can sit alongside both soft and alcoholic drinks in the pub and still look comfortable. It's designed to bridge that gap."
Mark Carroll, account manager at Rawlings, said: "One of the biggest complexities is that kombucha ferments in the bottle, so the correct container selection is critical.
"Independent testing was carried out to ensure the container was fit for LA Brewery's bottling process."
Louise started making kombucha fermented tea in her kitchen in Hackney six years ago and sold it through cafés in her neighbourhood.
Charlotte Taylor, marketing manager at Beatson Clark, said: "Our apothecary range of pharmaceutical bottles look great on the shelf and they can give a drinks brand a really distinctive, vintage look.
"We're pleased to say that the range is becoming more and more popular with our customers, particularly for artisan spirits such as flavoured gins.
"Customers can even have these bottles embossed with their own name, logo or design, and the resulting bottle will still cost much less than a bespoke container that we've designed for them."
Beatson Clark's apothecary range was originally designed as pharmaceutical containers for medicines and tonics, and their vintage look and unusual shapes mean they give a new craft spirits brand a distinctive, retro appearance.
Beatson Clark website
Images: Beatson Clark
