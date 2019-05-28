News: MBO at BGES
By Tom Austen
BG Energy Solutions (BGES), one of the UK's leading independent building management system (BMS) and energy solutions companies, has announced the successful completion of its management buy-out (MBO).
With its head office at Dinnington in Rotherham, BGES has installed and maintains 1,000s of systems in UK and Europe. Following the deal, managing director Gareth Barber and senior management colleagues, Mike Dauris and Simon Shaw, will head up the new management structure. The team of three – who clock up over 45 years' experience at BGES between them – have ambitious aims to further enhance the company's offering in terms of its open controls, advanced analytics, energy efficiency services and its technology portfolio.
The management buy-out will also enable the BGES leadership team to exploit new opportunities and markets, and forge strategic partnerships with like-minded companies in the technology and energy efficiency sector. It said that it plans to concentrate on organic growth, by executing plans to open new sites and increase its geographical reach, as well as expanding its technology offering.
The launch of a new version of its award-winning real-time energy monitoring software VISTA – VISTA 2.0 – aimed at the healthy buildings and human wellbeing market is just one of the innovations planned for late 2019.
Gareth Barber, managing director at BGES (pictured, left), said: "We are very proud to announce our ownership of BG Energy Solutions. Together with Mike Dauris, Simon Shaw and our carefully selected funders, we believe we have an excellent opportunity to drive the business forward. The business has grown in the right direction in the last three years, and we are now financially in a very good position to drive forward into the new era.
"We all relish the prospect of further developing the company through innovation and positive change. The next stage in our journey promises to be an exciting and immensely rewarding journey for ourselves, our staff, our suppliers and customers alike.
"I would also like to thank the original co-founders of BGES, Duncan Biggins and Steve Gunn for all their support over the years, and we wish them all the best in their new ventures."
