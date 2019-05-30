News: New burger place opens in Rotherham - and it looks amazing
By Tom Austen
A Doncaster-based food firm has opened its latest burger outlet in Rotherham and fans are taking to social media describing it as "better than Five Guys."
Rothbiz revealed in October that one of the largest suppliers of burgers and meat to the fast food sector in the UK, Paragon Foods, wanted to open a new restaurant at the Tradeworld development at Parkgate in Rotherham.
The £5.5m trade counter retail development was completed in December 2016 and is home to the likes of Halfords Autocentre, National Tyre Services and the Gym Group. However, Unit 7 has remained vacant since opening with no interest in the unit shown.
Planning permission was secured and now Urban Fresh Burger & Fries has opened its second site. The first opened at Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster.
Paragon Foods decided to open their own burger restaurant with a vision to provide a good quality alternative burger restaurant that differed from national chains. It is looking to create a network of restaurants throughout South Yorkshire, with another outlet due to open at Lakeside in Doncaster.
Creating eight full time staff and four part-time staff, Urban Burger offers flat iron beef burgers, chicken fillet burgers and Mediterranean veggie burgers.
Posting on Facebook this weekend, the firm said: "Thank you to everyone who came down for our official opening yesterday in Rotherham! We're now open seven days a week and we're ready to serve you great, fresh food."
Bakewell-based Litton Property Group, which purchased the Ruscon engineering works on Rotherham Road in 2003, has also secured planning permission for the remaining unit on the development which will enable Angling Direct, the leading fishing tackle retailer in the country, to open a new store.
The Rotherham store would be the first Angling Direct store in Yorkshire, with the closest store available for residents of the county located in Dronfield, Derbyshire.
Urban Burger website
Angling Direct website
Images: Urban Burger
