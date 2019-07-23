News: ITM Power switches focus to new Sheffield site





that bosses had identified the vacant former Wincanton depot, now known as "Rotherham 125" at Maltby to enable it to bring its two Sheffield facilities together at a new multimillion pound factory in Rotherham.



Planning permission was agreed earlier this year but now the LSE-listed firm has signed a pre-let agreement to relocate its global manufacturing headquarters to a new build unit of 134,000 sq ft at PLP Bessemer Park.



The deal is the first letting on the new scheme on the former Outokumpu steel works on Shepcote Lane in Sheffield.



ITM Power manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions and is now targeting large scale commercial applications and needs new facilities to meet demand.



The manufacturing facility will have an electrolyser manufacturing capacity of up to 1GW (1,000MW) per annum, the largest in the world. The agreement commits ITM Power and PLP to enter into a lease at completion of the building, expected in Q4 2019.



ITM Power expects to occupy the building from March 2020 and said that key to the selection of the building was the proximity of the grid connection to provide the substantial power supply required for ITM Power's needs, using existing infrastructure near to the location.



Dr Graham Cooley, CEO at ITM Power plc, said: "The move to larger premises and the design of our new manufacturing and testing process has taken some time. I am delighted to be able to announce this key milestone and I do so with confidence that the team has done a thorough job in selecting the right premises. The detailed planning that has taken place will pay dividends as we transition our activities to PLP Bessemer Park in the New Year."



Knight Frank, CBRE and Moriarty & Company acted as leasing agents on behalf of PLP.



CPRE acted on behalf of ITM Power plc.



The firm was set to use £400,000 from the Sheffield city region's Business Investment Fund for its expansion.



Energy storage and clean fuel company, ITM Power, looks to have pulled the plug on its proposed expansion to Rotherham, having instead opted for a pre-let on a new development closer to its current site in Sheffield.