News: Plans approved for hotel to replace eyesore buildings
By Tom Austen
An amended scheme to redevelop the site of burnt-out buildings on Corporation Street in Rotherham town centre has been approved.
Rothbiz reported in June on plans that would enable the current buildings to be demolished and a 69 room hotel development built on the site.
The plans, from Rothgen Ltd, show the ground floor comprising of a 1,700 sq ft retail unit on the restaurant site with the hotel made up of a 1,990 sq ft restaurant / bar and a reception area plus meeting rooms and offices. Bedrooms would be on the first, second and third floors and the building is designed to step back as the levels rise.
The Council had been preparing a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) in order to acquire the site and planners have included a condition on approving planning permission that demolition of all existing buildings on the site shall be completed within 12 months of the date of the permission being granted.
The plans have been welcomed by Council planners who described them as "a well-considered contemporary response" to the character and appearance of the town centre conservation area and they have been amended to reduce the building height from six storeys and instead having the roof height increase in steps.
Concerns were raised by Heritage England but they did not recommend a refusal.
Advertisement
The view of Rotherham Minster from the Chapel on the Bridge will be affected but the planning board heard that "there would be significant socio-economic benefits of redeveloping this long standing dilapidated site which sits in a prominent town centre location and the proposed scheme would aid in the Council's overall promotion of the town centre's regeneration.
"In light of the above it is considered that there are significant public benefits to redeveloping this site that would outweigh the less than substantial harm on the setting of the Minster and Our Lady's Chapel."
Chris Wilkins, development manager at Rotherham Council, said: "They've tried to step it up as much as they can. In the design guidelines for this development site, we've said ideally we are looking at three storeys. Now we've got four storeys but we feel that it is still acceptable in this location. The applicant says that it makes it difficult to go lower than that in terms of the viability of the scheme.
"It doesn't look out of place, I don't think, in the streetscene because of the way you go up the hill.
"It could have been a very flat, bland building but the developer has done a lot to try and make this an interesting building with different features to it."
Cllr. John Williams, member of the planning board member welcomed the condition regarding demolishing the eyesore buildings within a year. He said: "I think it's a strong condition but a wholly justifiable condition given the state of the location at the moment."
The planning board voted unanimously to approve the plans.
Images: Rothgen / Den Architecture
Rothbiz reported in June on plans that would enable the current buildings to be demolished and a 69 room hotel development built on the site.
The plans, from Rothgen Ltd, show the ground floor comprising of a 1,700 sq ft retail unit on the restaurant site with the hotel made up of a 1,990 sq ft restaurant / bar and a reception area plus meeting rooms and offices. Bedrooms would be on the first, second and third floors and the building is designed to step back as the levels rise.
The Council had been preparing a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) in order to acquire the site and planners have included a condition on approving planning permission that demolition of all existing buildings on the site shall be completed within 12 months of the date of the permission being granted.
The plans have been welcomed by Council planners who described them as "a well-considered contemporary response" to the character and appearance of the town centre conservation area and they have been amended to reduce the building height from six storeys and instead having the roof height increase in steps.
Concerns were raised by Heritage England but they did not recommend a refusal.
Advertisement
The view of Rotherham Minster from the Chapel on the Bridge will be affected but the planning board heard that "there would be significant socio-economic benefits of redeveloping this long standing dilapidated site which sits in a prominent town centre location and the proposed scheme would aid in the Council's overall promotion of the town centre's regeneration.
"In light of the above it is considered that there are significant public benefits to redeveloping this site that would outweigh the less than substantial harm on the setting of the Minster and Our Lady's Chapel."
Chris Wilkins, development manager at Rotherham Council, said: "They've tried to step it up as much as they can. In the design guidelines for this development site, we've said ideally we are looking at three storeys. Now we've got four storeys but we feel that it is still acceptable in this location. The applicant says that it makes it difficult to go lower than that in terms of the viability of the scheme.
"It doesn't look out of place, I don't think, in the streetscene because of the way you go up the hill.
"It could have been a very flat, bland building but the developer has done a lot to try and make this an interesting building with different features to it."
Cllr. John Williams, member of the planning board member welcomed the condition regarding demolishing the eyesore buildings within a year. He said: "I think it's a strong condition but a wholly justifiable condition given the state of the location at the moment."
The planning board voted unanimously to approve the plans.
Images: Rothgen / Den Architecture
0 comments:
Post a Comment