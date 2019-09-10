News: DB Cargo invest in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
DB Cargo UK has started work on a multi-million programme of investment to improve track and rail infrastructure at three key sites - including Rotherham.
Over the next 12 months, the UK's largest rail freight operator will replace more than 20km of track at its depots at Immingham in North Lincolnshire, Rotherham in South Yorkshire and Toton in Nottinghamshire.
Dave Ethell, Head of Safety and Operations at DB Cargo UK, said: "This investment will further improve the safety and reliability of those services we operate out of Rotherham, Immingham and Toton. These are the first of a number of strategically-important sites that we are investing in over the next five years, with others earmarked to follow.
"It will reduce the risk of derailments and improve the safety of our colleagues, ensuring minimal disruption to the services we operate for our customers. It's excellent news."
In order to reduce costs and minimise the environmental impact of the improvement work, track reclaimed from DB Cargo UK's site at Washwood Heath near Birmingham will be used to upgrade parts of Immingham and Rotherham.
Advertisement
Operated by haulage firm, Newell & Wright, the Rotherham terminal is becoming a key strategic hub for end users.
Last year, GB Railfreight (GBRf) added a five days per week service carrying containers for Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Newell & Wright between London Gateway and the Rotherham terminal.
Frank Newell, managing director of Newell & Wright, said: "The service GBRf provides into our terminal in Rotherham offers Yorkshire a reliable, seamless rail service which is an integral part of the supply chain."
DB Cargo website
Newell & Wright website
Images: GBRf
Over the next 12 months, the UK's largest rail freight operator will replace more than 20km of track at its depots at Immingham in North Lincolnshire, Rotherham in South Yorkshire and Toton in Nottinghamshire.
Dave Ethell, Head of Safety and Operations at DB Cargo UK, said: "This investment will further improve the safety and reliability of those services we operate out of Rotherham, Immingham and Toton. These are the first of a number of strategically-important sites that we are investing in over the next five years, with others earmarked to follow.
"It will reduce the risk of derailments and improve the safety of our colleagues, ensuring minimal disruption to the services we operate for our customers. It's excellent news."
In order to reduce costs and minimise the environmental impact of the improvement work, track reclaimed from DB Cargo UK's site at Washwood Heath near Birmingham will be used to upgrade parts of Immingham and Rotherham.
Advertisement
Operated by haulage firm, Newell & Wright, the Rotherham terminal is becoming a key strategic hub for end users.
Last year, GB Railfreight (GBRf) added a five days per week service carrying containers for Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Newell & Wright between London Gateway and the Rotherham terminal.
Frank Newell, managing director of Newell & Wright, said: "The service GBRf provides into our terminal in Rotherham offers Yorkshire a reliable, seamless rail service which is an integral part of the supply chain."
DB Cargo website
Newell & Wright website
Images: GBRf
0 comments:
Post a Comment