News: More Dinnington units planned
By Tom Austen
Another 15,000 sq ft of commercial space is being planned for the regenerated area of Dinnington in Rotherham.
Northern Trust, a privately owned company with a successful track record in property investment, development, land management and regeneration, has submitted a planning application for three buildings on land it owns at Todwick Road / Bookers Way.
Plans show that the buildings could create seven new units located adjacent to existing industrial units, infilling gaps between those units.
The plans state: "The purpose of the development is to provide flexible, smaller scale accommodation, in a range of sizes, particularly to attract start-up and local businesses. It is therefore proposed that the use class of the buildings is for B1, B2 and B8 inclusive, in order to provide additional flexibility and to provide wider opportunity for local businesses."
Occupants are not yet known but the applicants believe that the new space could create 21 new jobs
Northern Trust has already had considerable success in the Dinnington area. As reported by Rothbiz, its nearby 71,731 sq ft Todwick Road Industrial Estate became fully occupied earlier this year following a 14,000 sq ft letting to API who have moved into Unit 26 on the estate.
Eamonn Stones, senior surveyor at SMC Chartered Surveyors, agents acting on behalf of Northern Trust, said: "API are a welcome addition to the estate which is now fully let and highlights the strength of the location and its connections to the M1."
James Humphreys, management surveyor at Whittle Jones, Northern Trust's in house management company, added: "We have seen an increase in demand for space in Dinnington, and with the range of units on site coupled with the estates great location we have been able to secure five new lettings since July last year."
Northern Trust also own Redwood Court in Dinnington where there is only one unit currently vacant.
Northern Trust website
Images: Whittle Jones
