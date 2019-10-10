News: Willmott Dixon working on Rotherham town centre housing schemes
By Tom Austen
Willmott Dixon is the contractor partner for Rotherham Council as the authority progresses ambitious proposals for new town centre housing.
Rothbiz reported first that plans had finally been submitted for a range of new properties on sites across the town centre owned by the Council. These include the site of the former Sheffield Road baths, Millfold House on Sheffield Road and the former Henley's garage on Wellgate.
The plans would build 171 brand new homes in a range of ownership models from new council rent properties, shared ownership homes and new homes for market sale. 123 (72%) are classed as affordable housing.
Cabinet papers show that Rotherham Council will be funding these works from its Housing Revenue Account (HRA) but a bid for grant funding from Homes England's Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme (SOAHP) is being submitted. The Council is also close to securing £3.9m from the Sheffield City Region (SCR) Housing Fund.
As part of a collaborative, two-stage process, the Council entered into a Professional Services Contract with Willmott Dixon last year to work up designs to planning application stage. The firm, which built the University Campus Rotherham, has now submitted a final price and, subject to further detailed scrutiny of that price, a contract is set to be awarded to physically construct the housing scheme.
Cllr. Dominic Beck, Cabinet Member for Housing at Rotherham Council, said: "In Rotherham, we should be rightly proud that we have a Labour Council that is delivering on the biggest council house building programme in our borough for a generation.
"We have now published our exciting proposals for new housing sites right in the heart of our town centre. These radical plans will contribute to our wider efforts to regenerate Rotherham town centre."
Partners have a draft timetable with work starting on site by March 2020 and completions by March 2022.
Last year, Rotherham Council committed £50m over the next three years to build homes and have launched its Rother Living brand.
Willmott Dixon website
Rother Living website
Images: Bond Bryan / Rotherham Labour
Willmott Dixon website
Rother Living website
Images: Bond Bryan / Rotherham Labour
