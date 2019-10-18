News: Construction at Gulliver’s Valley is on track





Rides have started to be installed and attractions being developed. When it opens, the park will feature a Wild West area, Lost World with free roaming dinosaurs, mini-JCBs, indoor entertainment, and rides.



Advertisement Rides have started to be installed and attractions being developed. When it opens, the park will feature a Wild West area, Lost World with free roaming dinosaurs, mini-JCBs, indoor entertainment, and rides.

The family firm, which has theme parks in Warrington, Matlock Bath and Milton Keynes, has been keeping people up to date with the progress onsite in a series of videos on social media. The first showed Western World taking shape and the latest shows pupils from Wales Primary School on site recently to see where everything is going to be.







Rotherham Council Leader Chris Read was also a recent visitor. He said: "I'm not sure how many people are really aware that work is well underway at Gulliver's. Local suppliers have been helping to transform the former pit site and more than 1,000 Yorkshire trees have been planted. Just whilst we were there, the pirate ship ride was going up.



"Apart from developing a great visitor attraction on our doorstep, and the directly employed jobs that will come with it, Gulliver's have set a high standard for benefits to the wider economy."



Gulliver's Valley will be opening in Spring 2020.



Gulliver's Valley website



Images: RMBC / Gulliver's The family firm, which has theme parks in Warrington, Matlock Bath and Milton Keynes, has been keeping people up to date with the progress onsite in a series of videos on social media. The first showed Western World taking shape and the latest shows pupils from Wales Primary School on site recently to see where everything is going to be.Rotherham Council Leader Chris Read was also a recent visitor. He said: "I'm not sure how many people are really aware that work is well underway at Gulliver's. Local suppliers have been helping to transform the former pit site and more than 1,000 Yorkshire trees have been planted. Just whilst we were there, the pirate ship ride was going up."Apart from developing a great visitor attraction on our doorstep, and the directly employed jobs that will come with it, Gulliver's have set a high standard for benefits to the wider economy."Gulliver's Valley will be opening in Spring 2020.

Progress is being made in creating the £37m Gulliver's Valley Theme Park Resort in Rotherham ahead of next year's anticipated opening.Work started last year at the Pithouse West former colliery site on the first of Gulliver's sites in the UK to encompass all their major family entertainment elements in one location with new attractions exclusive to Rotherham.