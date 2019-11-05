News: AESSEAL to host event for mechanical engineers of the future
By Tom Austen
Students considering a career in mechanical engineering can get a glimpse behind the scenes of a leading global manufacturer when AESSEAL hosts an apprenticeship open evening in Rotherham this week.
The multi award winning Templeborough company designs and makes mechanical seals and support systems for a wide range of global industries including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
On Wednesday, November 6 anyone interested in finding out more about its award-winning apprenticeship programme will be able to take a tour of the AESSEAL facilities and see its multi-million pound manufacturing equipment up close.
Some of the company's 120 past and present apprentices will be at the event to talk about life as an apprentice mechanical engineer. They'll be joined by colleagues who can explain what different engineering departments do, taking in Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Computer Aided Design (CAD), Design, Technical, Systems, Test House and CNC Machining.
Representatives from the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Training Centre and Rotherham College, who work with AESSEAL to deliver training, will give information about the mechanical engineering apprenticeship scheme.
Stephen Shaw, engineering director at AESSEAL, said: "Mechanical engineering offers a wide range of career options and we aim to let local students get a real glimpse the fantastic professional life an apprenticeship offers.
"We're looking forward to sharing our knowledge and enthusiasm with students across the two days – we're confident that some of them will be joining us as apprentices and colleagues as part of our 2020 intake next summer."
The open evening, which takes place between 4:30pm to 7pm, is part of a two day student outreach campaign by AESSEAL. Around 160 Year 7 and 8 students from Rotherham schools will take part in organised visits with a special focus on attracting young women into engineering.
As it submits proposals for another phase of expansion, AESSEAL is also officially reopening its mechanical seal Test House following an upgrade totalling more than £1.2m.
Andrew Colverson, technical director at AESSEAL, said: "The investment in the test centre over the past two years ensures we can maintain our award-winning customer service well into the future.
"All our test rigs can be run on an automated basis, leaving operators more time to focus on preparation and post-test analysis. They are also user friendly, which means new test technicians can be trained quickly, adding another efficiency to this rapidly expanding area of our business."
Rotherham Council leader Chris Read will carry out the reopening ceremony. He said: "This is another very welcome investment from one of our flagship local employers. It ensures more real careers in engineering are an option for our young people as we continue to develop Rotherham's new manufacturing economy."
