News: AESSEAL completes £1.4m test house refurbishment
By Tom Austen
Global manufacturer AESSEAL has invested a further £1.4m at its global headquarters in Rotherham.
The multi award winning Templeborough company designs and makes mechanical seals and support systems for a wide range of global industries including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
The test centre, where the company's mechanical seals and compressor dry gas seals are produced and put through rigorous trials ensuring they meet the highest quality and performance standards, has undergone a major refurbishment over the past two years. The entire test house building and offices have been reorganised and refurbished to allow for expansion of gas seals manufacture, with the first high speed dry gas test rig arriving in 2017.
This final phase has seen AESSEAL invest £800,000 in another five state-of-the-art test rigs, with a sixth due to arrive in 2020. These will ensure the testing process is even more efficient and accurate.
As Rothbiz reported in September, AES has submitted plans for the next phase of expansion which would double the size at the Rotherham site.
The firm is also investing in its workforce and recently held an open event to attract more South Yorkshire students into a career in engineering.
Michael Rich, test house manager at AESSEAL, said: "As our business grows it's crucial that we meet the demand for more people to fill the additional engineering jobs and supporting roles. These visits show young people that engineering offers a wide variety of professional career opportunities and is a far cry from the "grease and overalls" image some might have imagined."
