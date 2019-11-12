News: UKSE grant for Rotherham’s VSE
By Tom Austen
A specialist Rotherham-based personalised vehicle security business has invested in new diagnostic equipment and purchased new premises thanks to a funding grant from UKSE.
Vehicle Security & Electrical (VSE) was established in February of this year by experienced auto electrician Ben Hampshire who wanted to launch a "one-stop-shop" for vehicle tracking systems, immobilisers, deadbolts, fleet tracking and car alarm systems.
Following a successful launch, and having established a strong customer base across Yorkshire, the business is now on track to expand – with the new site providing open plan warehouse facilities and office space to accommodate a growing workforce and more equipment.
UKSE – a company that works in steel areas across the UK to help businesses grow and create jobs – approved the £500 grant as part of its Kickstart Fund, which was used to launch the new VSE website, produce branded uniforms for the company's team and purchase new diagnostic equipment.
Ben commented that the increased brand awareness, the new premises and the state-of-the-art tools would allow them to offer a more "comprehensive and professional" service to its growing client base of engineering and logistics firms across the region.
He said: "Since launching VSE earlier this year we have seen a great demand for the services we provide from a range of one-off jobs to longer term working relationships with businesses across Yorkshire.
"Our new workshop, which is ideally located in Swinton puts us at the heart of South Yorkshire, giving us a permanent site where we can service clients' vehicles and accommodate the team which we anticipate will expand over the next 12 to 24 months."
After being made redundant at the end of 2018, Ben launched the business to provide a range of services that would support a wide range of businesses no matter what their size or budget.
Alan Stanley, regional executive at UKSE, said: "Ben is a true entrepreneur, and the driving force behind VSE which has experienced considerable success since it launched just over nine months ago.
"We're delighted to have been able to support him with our Kickstart Fund which will help to secure the company's premises and raise awareness of his services which, in turn, will fuel further growth and create new job opportunities in the local area.
"We look forward to following his success in the months to come and wish him the best of luck with his ambitions."
