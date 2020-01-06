News: Co-op lined up for new Rotherham retail development
By Tom Austen
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey completed a 280 home development near Rawmarsh, known as The Wickets, in 2018 and now a planning application has been submitted relating to a parcel of land nearby.
Mumbles Group, a privately owned property development company, is behind the proposals for the vacant land at Harding Avenue and Symonds Avenue which could see new shops, takeaways, restaurants and cafes open at the entrance to the new housing estate at Upper Haugh.
Described as a "new local centre" by planning consultants, Mango Planning, the plans are for a development of 10,323 sq ft of floorspace, together with a 54-space car park, new access from Harding Avenue and landscaping.
A parade of six units configured in an L shape along the western and southern boundaries is proposed and the plans show that a Co-op convenience store is set to take the largest unit of 3,700 sq ft.
The land is designated as a local centre in the borough's local plan and applicants say that this means that a sequential assessment is not required. Local plan policies should also restrict the number of takeaways.
The plans conclude: "The proposal seeks to bring into beneficial use a vacant parcel of land and in so doing will bring investment into the local economy through job creation."
Four full time and 14 part time jobs would be created if plans are approved.
