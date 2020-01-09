News: Consortium identified for £8m Swinton regeneration scheme
By Tom Austen
A group of private sector partners have come together to progress redevelopment plans to transform an area at the heart of Swinton in Rotherham.
The regeneration of Swinton town centre has been under consideration for some time and Rotherham Council identified that an opportunity could be brought forward at an early stage relating to existing Council-owned land and buildings alongside an option to acquire an adjacent site from a public sector partner organisation.
A preferred option is now set to go before the authority's cabinet, and if approved, will see the appointment of the successful bidder.
A consortium made up of the Sheffield-based development and asset management company, Vesta Group, with Barnsley-based developer, Quest Property, and Holmfirth housebuilder, Conroy Brook, has been judged by the Council to have best met the development brief which set out regeneration of the town based on new homes and revamped commercial areas plus community facilities.
The site totals nearly seven acres and includes the cleared disused council offices at Queen Street that suffered a fire back in 2015 and the former Swimming Pool and Squash Court in Charnwood Street that were demolished in 2016 having suffered an arson attack. The authority was also looking to include the site of the former Charnwood House care home.
A report to the cabinet states: " In summary the preferred option includes the following:
- Community facilities are provided in the form of a refurbished Civic Hall and café plus the library relocated to the refurbished former customer service centre.
- The public realm and accessibility is improved through a significant landscaping scheme which opens up the site improving visibility of the shops and community facilities, safety and accessibility.
- The existing parade of retail premises receives an upgrade to the external façade.
- There is an option for a pop-up/modular building on the former library area which could accommodate other uses (e.g. restaurant)."
One of the key issues has been the viability of the scheme where the land value achieved through the sale of houses on the rear of the site facilitates the creation of the community facilities at the front of the site. Land values in the area are low which limits what can be achieved.
As a result, a proposal to accommodate the civic hall facilities and library into one build has been dropped in favour of refurbishment.
The report adds: "The redevelopment opportunity offered was for two sites, one a vacant Council owned site proposed for residential development and the other the existing Council buildings in Swinton Town Centre. The site was fronted by Council owned retail and residential units and community facilities, the rear of the site was vacant. The vacant element was suitable for housing and the development of this land offered the opportunity to bring forward improvements to the Council owned assets without financial commitment from the Council apart from forgoing potential capital receipts.
"The development value of the scheme is £8.4m. The scheme as submitted is financially viable, with the works to the community facilities being funded by residential sales."
Following formal approvals and subject to planning a potential start on site in Spring 2020 is being earmarked.
