News: Revised Rotherham regeneration plans resubmitted
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted for a long-awaited regeneration scheme that aims to create a new housing development on vacant land at Thrybergh.
Rotherham Council put the key brownfield sites at Chesterhill Avenue and Whinney Hill back on the market after a previous scheme with its partners, Keepmoat (know part of ENGIE) failed to materialise.
Local communities have been "understandably frustrated at the lack of visible progress" as the development agreement with Keepmoat commenced in May 2014 but a start on site was not achieved within the agreed period and the legal agreement ended in 2017.
Now ENGIE has come back in with proposals and two new partners on the project which is for a total of 239 dwellings of various sizes and tenures.
The plans explain: "Great Places will provide a proportion of the affordable units and Sanctuary Homes is a housing developer that provides a range of tenures, and on this site it will provide an element of the affordable housing and all of the proposed shared ownership dwellings. Both of these development partners are registered providers of social housing.
"Sigma is leading the delivery of private rented housing in the UK and will be delivering the Private Rented Sector (PRS) element of this development. Together, these development partners will be the long-term landlords and management arm at the site."
There are set to be 147 affordable units, 12 shared ownership and 80 private rented sector properties. The northern sections of the site is with Sanctuary, the south western portion is with Sigma and the south eastern portion is with Great Places.
Dwellings include two and three bed bungalows, one and two bed flats, and houses ranging from three to five bedrooms in size.
The development will be accessed from the three existing access points on Oldgate Lane and the levels of the sites has been one of the major constraints to overcome. Pockets of public open spaces are included in the full plans and the green buffer between the site and Doncaster Road is set to be retained.
Images: ENGIE
Advertisement
