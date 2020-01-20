News: Rotherham specialists boost business prospects
By Tom Austen
Accurate Laser Cutting (SJS) Ltd, a Rotherham based laser cutting specialist, recently gained ISO9001 certification with dedicated support from the Sheffield City Region (SCR) Growth Hub.
The Aldwarke company occupies both mainstream and niche markets in the laser cutting industry, concentrating on short run orders or awkward shapes, often with the need for other processes such as bending or folding.
The company had been under growing pressure from customers to become ISO9001 certified, and their usual response – "we're working towards it" – was becoming increasingly difficult to justify. They had a head start in that their sister group company based in the West Midlands already had certification, but the procedures and processes, although very similar, didn’t truly match what was happening in Rotherham.
Managing director Stephen Rolfe first enquired via the Rotherham Industrial Development Office (RIDO) to ask for advice, and was referred directly to the SCR Growth Hub, who passed the project over to systems specialist Steve Goodare to advise the company on the requirements of the standard, and how its system could best be developed.
SCR Growth Hub is the gateway for businesses to access specialist support.
The process of setting up and running the new system took place more than three months and involved Steven and Accurate Laser working closely together over the period. As a result, the company took a good hard look at how it operated, both on a daily basis and strategically, a process which produced its own benefits as some gaps were high-lighted in their own disciplines going forward.
The outcome of Steve's support is a new Quality Management System which has been successfully audited by Alcumus, a UKAS accredited certification body.
Accurate Laser Cutting (SJS) are now looking forward to a sustained period of growth and are keen to start marketing themselves as ISO 9001 certified to boost their credentials, especially with target customers who demand high standards of quality and consistency of service.
Rolfe said: "We had the bare bones of a system but didn't really know how to make it fit what we did, the help we got free of charge from the Growth Hub via Steve really accelerated the process for us, without his help we’d probably still be struggling with it now. The strategic support was particularly very useful, and therefore invaluable to us."
Images: Accurate Laser Cutting
