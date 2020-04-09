News: Stelrad looking to expand Rotherham facility
By Tom Austen
Stelrad, the UK's leading manufacturer of stylish modern radiators, is hoping to extend its current facility in Rotherham after a sustained period of growth.
The company was founded in 1936 manufacturing steel column radiators from a purpose built factory in Southall. It now operates from facilities in both Nuth (The Netherlands) and in Mexborough (UK). The Swinton site handles the UK radiators business, coordinating an advanced production and distribution operation that spans a 17 acre site.
Since the warehouse was build in 2002/2003, The £70m turnover firm has grown its market share from a third to around half of the UK market. Stelrad puts this down to the efficiency of the warehousing and distribution facility. The growth has however resulted in increased pressure on the facility and to relive this pressure, more warehousing capacity is required.
Stelrad is now looking to squeeze every inch out of the site, which is home to around 165 staff.
A recently submitted planning application for a 5,000 sq ft extension, drawn up by Topping Engineers, states: "The site at Mexborough is fairly restricted with limited space available for any new buildings however there are two areas of concrete hardstanding at either end of an existing canopy which are under-utilised.
"These areas would facilitate a warehouse extensions to be built. These extensions would be of modest scale compared to the existing building but would offer significant additional bulk storage. The extra capacity will assist in allowing the business to maintain its current levels of customer service and to continue its growth."
