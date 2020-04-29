News: Flats plan for former business centre
By Tom Austen
A former enterprise centre in a Rotherham village could be converted from business units to flats, if recently submitted plans are approved.
The Enterprise Centre / Treeton Youth Centre has been vacant since the authority agreed to cut the Rotherham Youth Enterprise (RYE) service in 2018. It was most recently used by RYE for its staff and to offer start up premises to fledgling Rotherham businesses.
Originally built in circa 1887 as an infant school, the 6,445 sq ft building includes five workshops, five offices, a large hall and outside space.
The property sold for £280,000 at auction at the end of 2019 and now plans have been submitted that would see the conversion of the existing buildings to 14 apartments/dwellings.
Applicants, Century Grove Ltd, say that the conversion would provide 11 x one bed apartments and 3 x two-bedroom apartments on Front Street / Station Road utilising the existing access from Church Lane.
Whilst not a listed building, the former Youth Enterprise Centre is located within the Treeton Conservation Area.
The plans, drawn up by Building Design Concepts Ltd state that: "The conversion would take place within the shell of the existing building, utilising all existing openings as far as possible. There would be no demolition of any parts of the existing buildings, and no extensions."
The centre was a number of assets sold off via Pugh Auctions by Rotherham Council. The former St Ann's building on the edge of Rotherham town centre sold for £91,000 from a guide price of £100,000 plus.
Rothbiz reported in 2018 that Rotherham Council was asking for expressions of interest in the vacant property and three proposals were received.
Dating back to the 1800's, St Ann's Road Board School opened a new boy's department in 1893 on the corner of St Leonard's Road. Providing accommodation for 244 children, the stone building includes a 45 ft bell tower above the main entrance. It was also previously used as an annexe of the Rotherham College of Arts and Technology.
The Council's former Erskine Road depot sold for £100,000.
