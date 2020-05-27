News: Distribution firm take Rotherham 125
By Tom Austen
A large vacant industrial unit in Rotherham finally has a new occupier.
Commercial Property Partners (CPP), working jointly with Savills, has advised on the letting of a large warehouse unit, totalling 125,000 sq ft. in Rotherham, on behalf of Goodman, a global property group specialising in creating high quality logistics developments.
At Maltby, the unit has been let to Carlton Forest Group (CFG) – a warehousing, distribution and logistics provider based in North Nottinghamshire.
The former Wincanton depot on Rotherham Road operated as a chilled distribution centre for retailers such as Sainsbury's and Tesco. It has been vacant for over ten years with the landlords struggling to find a tenant for B8 distribution use, despite refurbishment.
CFG was established in 2013 and retains its family owned status. It employs over 70 members of staff and works with blue chip companies across the UK including Reckitt Benckiser, KP Foods, and Greencore. It operates over four divisions – Logistics, Property, Energy and Warehousing. During 2019 it doubled its warehousing capacity to over 450,00 sq ft, opening a new warehouse in Barnsley.
Ed Norris, partner at CPP, said: "We are delighted to have secured the letting of this well-located unit, not least during these unprecedented times.
"During recent months there has been a continued demand for high spec industrial properties within the region, which will only accelerate as tenants regain the flexibility and confidence to move between properties."
Tom Asher, director at Savills, added: "The industrial market continues to go from strength to strength. This letting along with further market activity proves the strength in the industrial and logistics sector."
Toby Vernon Partner at CPP, said: "We are very pleased to achieve this letting on behalf of Goodman who are a long standing, valued client of CPP and to see Carlton Forest take occupation of the Rotherham 125 warehouse."
Carlton Forest Group website
CPP website
Savills website
Images: CPP
