News: Rotherham cinema given 2021 start time
By Tom Austen
Having secured the approval of the planning board, developers are anticipating that construction will begin in autumn 2021 for the multimillion pound Forge Island regeneration scheme.
The planning board at Rotherham Council met virtually this week and approved unanimously the plans submitted by development partner, Muse.
The proposals detail that the site of the former Rotherham Forge & Rolling Mills is set to be home to an eight screen cinema, a 69 bed hotel, four restaurants and car parking.
The Council-owned site of the former Tesco store will include the first phase on a podium above taking them higher than the 1 in 100 flood risk level. Adjacent Council-owned sites are set to feature a new café on the site of the current Riverside precinct with land by the river and on the former courts building earmarked for future residential phases.
Dan Needham, development director at Muse Developments, said: "It's testament to the hard work of all partners that we've now received unanimous approval from the council to deliver Forge Island. It's the next stage on our journey to deliver this truly special scheme, which will be completed safely and in line with government guidance.
"At Muse, we're working closely with our public-sector partners to support them in the delivery of place-changing regeneration schemes that will drive economic and social prosperity when it's needed most. Forge Island represents what can be achieved when the best of the public and private sector come together with the same vision, drive and goal in mind."
Historic England raised concerns over the demolition of buildings on Corporation Street and the potential impacts of later residential blocks on the town's conservation area and views to the Minster and Chapel on the Bridge. Traffic issues were also discussed.
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy at Rotherham Council, added: "It's fantastic to see the plans for Forge Island approved by the planning board which is particularly important as the town centre begins to find its feet again as lockdown eases a little. We know residents are keen to see the area develop and this is an important milestone towards delivering a scheme which is a catalyst for the wider regeneration of the rest of the town centre.
"A lot of hard work has gone into putting these plans together and we're determined to see Rotherham town centre thrive, not just survive."
Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd has already started work on the multi million pound "Phase One" works on Forge Island, including flood defence and enabling work on the site which includes retaining walls, terrace seating and high-quality public spaces. The enabling works are necessary to deliver the full Forge Island scheme including a new pedestrian bridge connecting to the wider town centre.
Negotiations continue on the commercial units available for food and drink outlets. Muse said that, following consent and exchange of agreements with the main anchor occupiers, it is anticipated that construction will begin in autumn 2021.
Images: Muse / RMBC / FaulknerBrowns
