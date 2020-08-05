News: New units at Phoenix Riverside
By Tom Austen
Two new hybrid industrial units are planned for a riverside site at Templeborough in Rotherham.
A planning application has been submitted on behalf of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) for land off Sheffield Road in the regenerated area that is now a popular business location.
The plans would seem to end any remaining interest in a hotel being built on the site.
The application, drawn up by The Harris Partnership, shows two, two-storey units, both of around 6,000 sq ft, on land behind the existing units near to the Riverside pub.
Hybrid buildings for B1, B2 and B8 uses, the ground floor space is envisaged as industrial and warehouse space and the first floor space is proposed as complimentary supporting office space.
Occupiers are not yet known.
The plans state: "The proposed development when complete will bring a currently vacant and serviced plot into use, providing new facilities of industrial hybrid use to meet the latest market demands. The proposals are sympathetic to the existing environment, working well with the existing site constraints and surrounding uses."
In 2012 Rotherham Council's planning board agreed that Whitbread's plans for a 80-bed Premier Inn hotel and restaurant at the site should be refused, with planners considering a number of sites are preferable sites for a hotel in planning terms. A 69 bed hotel is key to the recently approved plans for Forge island in Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz reported in 2018 that CRT Property Investments Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT), had purchased Phoenix Riverside for £1.5m. It was initially developed by local brownfield specialist, St Paul's Developments.
Tenants include General Dynamics, In-Tend Limited and The Royal Mencap Society.
At the time of the deal, the trust shared plans for a £40m Coalfield Investment Proposition which would see government provide £30m and the organisation contribute £10m of its own resources. The fund would be used to develop new industrial space to support SME growth in former mining areas and on completion bring an estimated 1,000 jobs to the coalfields over the next five years.
The fund would generate a sustainable income which will be used to support social impact projects creating a wellbeing value of over £500m in the communities and a lasting legacy for the next generation.
Images: Google Maps
