News: Historic Bramley buildings bulldozed
By Tom Austen
A historic 300-year-old cottage building in Rotherham has been demolished to make way for development.
Rotherham Council only approved the method of demolition last week but the buildings at Bramley, known as Old Hall Cottages, have been taken down and the site is expected to be redeveloped for housing.
Having earlier been refused on grounds of over-development, an application for housing on the site was approved by Rotherham Council in 2016. It would have seen the refurbishment and extension of the existing cottage to create four family dwellings and the construction of two new houses.
However, applicant Dennis Hobson, recently applied to the council to approve the method of demolition.
The reasons for the need for the demolition to take place was stated as: "The structural survey of the building has shown that it is not suitable for conversion."
The application adds: "The site is to be reused for residential subject to a planning application."
Applicants said that local councillors who live nearby had raised concerns about youths on the site and fly tipping, so they had been told to submit the application or be faced with enforcement action.
Reports show that there is little of the original historic fabric that is capable of reuse except the main walls, and they would need to be underpinned to make them suitable for modern residential use.
Despite dating from the 18th Century, not being listed has hindered hopes of saving the buildings. Bramley Parish Council was amongst 14 objectors to the latest plans. Local MP, Alexander Stafford had hoped that the Council would take into account other national and local policies when considering the demolition methods.
A report submitted with the plans states that the nearby building known as The Warren was formerly a Methodist chapel built in 1785 (a listed building) and "the cottages are shown on the 1888 ordnance survey plan but their date of construction is unknown."
Images: Tom Austen / collinshallgreen Ltd
