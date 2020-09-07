News: Work underway on another new Rotherham restaurant
By Tom Austen
Another new restaurant is planning to open in Rotherham, with work underway to convert a former pub on the edge of the town centre.
it comes as operators set an opening date for a new Rotherham venture nearby.
The Big Smoke looks to have taken on the former Florence Nightingale pub at Moorgate, which was most recently Modern China.
A holding page on the new restaurant's website explains: "Prepare to experience a feast like no other in the region every time you visit. We're excited to welcome you to a new dining experience showcasing the majesty of meats. The very best prime cuts, prepared well and piled high, that's the Big Smoke philosophy."
The historic property was advertised to let with SMC Chartered Surveyors earlier this year. It comprises a 4,600 sq ft ground floor with a reception, large restaurant seating area, bar area, stores, kitchen and toilets. The upper floors were being used as accommodation and it comes with 30 car parking spaces.
Before becoming "The Florence," the building and the site links back to the former Moorgate Hospital, and before that the Rotherham Workhouse. It is within the Moorgate Conservation Area.
At Stag, an update from the operators of new Rotherham restaurant, Rancheros, states that they are hoping to open in October.
Rothbiz reported in June that the conversion of a vacant retail unit would see the introduction of Brazilian and Latin cuisines to the area.
The new restaurant at Stag roundabout is from Doncaster-based restaurant entrepreneur, Masud Rana, owner of La Boca and La Rustica in Doncaster town centre, and the La Fiesta tapas restaurant in Armthorpe.
