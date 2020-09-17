News: New Rotherham store moves a Lidl closer
By Tom Austen
A planning application for a new retail foodstore in Rotherham for Lidl is being recommended for approval by the planning board at the Council.
Rivals, Aldi, which is readying a store at nearby Fence, and the Co-op, which has a store already in Swallownest, have objected to the plans.
Rothbiz revealed last year that the German global discount chain had submitted plans for a new 20,000 sq ft store on a site at Rotherham Road, Swallownest that would involve the demolition of the Christ Church building and, at the rear of the site, improvements to changing rooms and playing pitches at the existing Miners Welfare Society.
The new Lidl food store would create up to 40 employment opportunities.
With a sales area of 12,600 sq ft, the proposed development also includes the provision of 98 parking spaces, a scheme of planting and new trees. In addition to the supermarket, the applicant proposes new football changing facilities which would be built adjacent to the existing playing pitch.
Lidl's site, which is close to Swallownest Primary School, was allocated for community use, greenspace and green belt in the Council's local plan.
The application said that community facilities will be improved and that the church will use proceeds from the sale to invest in partner churches at Ulley and Aston.
The applicants have updated the plans and included a sequential assessment and an assessment of retail impact. Sequential tests ensure that development is located in the most sustainable location first (usually in town centres), before other, less sustainable locations are chosen.
Council officers agreed that there are no sequentially preferable sites available in nearby district centres.
An impact assessment was also carried out to support the application which found that Swallownest can support both a Lidl store and the Aldi but adds that "it is considered that there is likely to be an adverse impact upon the health of Swallownest district centre, although not of a scale to constitute a likely significant cumulative impact." The existing Co-op store is likely to be adversely affected by a new Lidl.
Officers concluded that the applicant has satisfactorily passed the impact assessment and the principle of the proposal satisfactorily complies with national and local policies. They are also satisfied with the any highways or noise impacts, and with the improved greenspace and sports facilities.
The planning board at Rotherham Council are due to discuss and vote on the proposals next week.
Lidl was founded in Germany in the 1930's and has grown consistently, now operating over 10,000 stores in 27 countries. Launching in the UK in September 1994, Lidl today has over 800 stores in Great Britain.
The discounter is committed to fulfilling its ambitious store opening programme, despite disruption to construction amid the coronavirus pandemic. In July it confirmed plans to open over 25 stores, amounting to one per week, and create up to 1,000 jobs by the end of 2020. An additional 100 stores are planned to open across 2021 and 2022.
