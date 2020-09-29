News: Transforming Templeborough through Town Deal
By Tom Austen
The Templeborough area of Rotherham could be transformed even further if Rotherham Council secures a share of Government funding.
The Town Deal is a £3.6bn programme seeking to "unleash the economic potential" of 100 places across the country. Rotherham has been given the opportunity to access £25 - 50m.
The Council's ideas have now been revealed in a new Town Investment Plan (TIP) which focuses on the economic growth corridor which stretches from Templeborough through the town centre and out to Eastwood.
The Council brought in consultants, ARUP and WYG, to work on the plan on a £57,000+ contract.
At Templeborough, where former steelworks land has already been reclaimed and is now home to commercial developments around Magna, the plan includes ideas that range from expanding the existing business parks to improving links to the town centre and the existing nature reserves.
One idea is to knock down the older buildings fronting Sheffield Road in order to create a new frontage for Magna with an attractive area of public realm (cgi, above). Remaining land, on either side of the road, could be used for commercial, light industrial or training uses.
Plans for cycle links through Templeborough to town are already in motion so these plans could add to this with green planted verges and then address links north to Meadowbank Road and Ferham and the underutilised canal towpath.
New cycle paths, improved routes and even a new bridge over the River Don to form another link between Mangna (and the planned tram-train stop) and Blackburn Meadows Nature Reserve are included.
Harnessing the area's biomass energy plant is also being looked at, through a district heating scheme and the potential for an urban agriculture scheme.
New branding, through wayfinding and gateway markers and signage, is also in the plan.
Consultants are carrying out a virtual exhibition before final plans are submitted to the Government in October.
Images: RMBC / WYG
