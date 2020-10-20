News: Rotherham housing development completes

The final phase of Rotherham Council’s site cluster housing programme has now completed as Wates Construction hand over the keys to 80 new homes on Rother View Road, Canklow.



The site cluster approach to housing development was the result of over £30m invested by Rotherham Council to construct new properties across the borough. The Council partnered with Wates Construction to carry out several clusters of developments on unused land. A total of 217 properties for affordable rent and sale have been created on Braithwell Road and Gaitskell Close (Maltby), Conway Crescent and Farnworth Road (East Herringthorpe), Shakespeare Drive (Dinnington), and finally two sites on Rother View Road (Canklow).



Rotherham Council's Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Dominic Beck, said: “Our site clusters programme has been a key part of our plan to ensure more people in the borough get the high quality homes that they need, at a price they can afford, and at the same time has brought back to life a number of sites that had been almost abandoned for years. From council homes to shared ownership, to straightforward properties for general sale, to specially built homes meeting the needs of older people and those with disabilities, this scheme has set the standard for the kinds of communities we want to see in the future.”



“We’re committed to releasing unused Council-owned sites for residential development, which is part of our 30-year vision for housing. Our housing growth plan has identified 200 potential small sites for new housing and we’re currently seeking developers to partner with us to create new homes for local people on these sites.”



David Wingfield, business unit director for Wates Construction in Yorkshire and the North East, said: “Remediating and regenerating underused land is a key way we can help solve the shortfall in new housing across the UK, and it’s been a pleasure to partner with Rotherham Council over the past four years to build this varied mix of homes. By working collaboratively, thinking carefully about design and the long-term sustainability of these houses, we’ve been able to support the council in delivering its innovative vision that will meet so many people’s needs.”



Rotherham’s current housing growth plan has an emphasis on housing growth and regeneration of the town centre, as well as homes for good health and independence. Developments currently in progress include three exciting town-centre developments (Westgate Riverside, Millfold Rise and Wellgate Place) which will create 171 new homes. Completing in 2022, these developments will consist of properties for affordable outright sale, shared ownership and council housing.



Images: RMBC