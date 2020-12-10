News: Historic house sold as Huthwaite moves on
By Tom Austen
Huthwaite International - the global training provider and behaviour change specialist – has relocated the company's UK headquarters from Rotherham to Sheffield.
Perhaps better known around the world than in the borough, the company is a market leading behaviour change consultancy and specialises in consulting and training on all aspects of sales. It works with major blue chip companies across the world including SAP, Medtronic and Siemens.
The move to offices at Fox Valley comes with the sale of Huthwaite's former home - Hoober House at Wentworth.
Rothbiz reported in March that Huthwaite had engaged leading property agent, Savills, to market the property for sale. It was sold from a guide price of £1.65m.
The sale documents describe the property as "a fine period stone built detached residence" which comes together with a refurbished coach house with a front courtyard and "glorious private mature grounds and gardens" of approximately 5.25 acres and "an impressive sweeping tree lined driveway approach."
The buildings extend to some 9,935 sq ft of accommodation in the main house arranged over two main floors with a cellar. The Coach House offers a further 4,505 sq ft which is currently used as a business centre and training facility.
Originally part of the renowned Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estate, the property sits in a semi-elevated position with "glorious" west facing views across the adjoining Wentworth Estate.
Hoober House was built as the Dower House for the principal historic residence of Wentworth Woodhouse and was previously lived in by Lady Milton when she was a widow.
In 2018, Huthwaite secured planning consent for change of use back to a residential property.
Tony Hughes, chief executive officer of Huthwaite International, said: "We are really excited to be relocating our team to Fox Valley. This is a great location for us to continue to develop and grow our business and we are looking forward to being part of the Fox Valley community.
"The centre has great links to the wider region as well as fantastic facilities for our team when they’re working from the office."
Huthwaite website
Images: Savills
