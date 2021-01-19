News: £11m for Rotherham town centre cycle schemes
By Tom Austen
Key routes across Rotherham town centre could be transformed from "no cycling" to "go cycling" thanks to regeneration funding.
£11m is set to be spent on infrastructure to accommodate cyclists in pedestrianised areas, on a new bridge as part of the Forge Island scheme, and on creating walking and cycling routes between Rotherham and Sheffield.
Rothbiz reported last year that a Rotherham Town Centre Active Travel programme was one of a number of local schemes in line for funding via the Sheffield City Region's (SCR's) successful bid to the Government's Transforming Cities Fund.
Now further details have been revealed in SCR board papers for a package of measures to facilitate walking and cycling to, from and within Rotherham town centre. The three schemes drawn up by Rotherham Council are:
Contribution to Frederick Street walking and cycling route
Public realm improvements on Frederick Street incorporating cycling infrastructure in the core town centre with amendments to the traffic regulation order to allow cycling (currently prohibited) along this street. Currently the layout of the street and public realm is unattractive and would not adequately accommodate cyclists. The improvements will in particular improve the environment for pedestrians accessing Rotherham Bus Interchange.
Contribution to Forge Island Footbridge
Replacing the existing footbridge across the River Don between the core town centre and Forge Island with a high-quality pedestrian bridge. This is part of the works to regenerate Forge Island and will provide an improved environment for pedestrian movements between the town centre, Forge Island and Rotherham Central Station. Should the private sector funds not come forward within the TCF programme delivery dates, there will be an additional £290k ask from the TCF programme. Either way, the intention is to deliver the bridge by March 2023.
Sheffield Road Walking and Cycling improvements
Comprising walking and cycling routes, supporting housing delivery in the Westgate Riverside area. Pedestrian improvements are to be focused on enabling journeys to the town centre and onward via public transport and making this more attractive so as to support both housing delivery and the vitality of the town centre. This links to plans for a cycle scheme and improvements at Templeborough all the way to Sheffield.
The £10.9m programme, with £9.3m coming via the Sheffield City Region Mayoral Combined Authority, involves 2.9km of route for non-motorised users. Meeting papers explain that it is "a high quality scheme that will improve local permeability, with subsequent impacts on generating new pedestrian and cycle trips with wider positive traffic, environment and economic outcomes."
A full business case for the project is now likely to be taken to the full Mayoral Combined Authority board for approval.
The funding follows on from a secured slice of the £5.46m announced at the end of 2020 that is set to be used for another Rotherham town centre route - Wellgate.
Active Travel Funding has been secured for part of a Council scheme for measures between the town centre and Whiston and Wickersley. The idea of creating a "Low Traffic Neighbourhood" in Broom is also being developed. The authority bid for £1.5m but have received less. Work is set to initially focus on the roundabout at Broom Road, Clifton Lane, Badsley Moor Lane and Wellgate, with more cycle measures on Wellgate into the town centre.
Cllr. Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: "The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the people in Rotherham travel. Many residents have taken to new walking and cycling routines they established during lockdown and so this funding is very much welcomed.
"Active travel is so important for people’s health and wellbeing and this funding will encourage even more people to benefit from an active lifestyle. The schemes due to be implemented will also help us work towards our ongoing goal of reducing air pollution in the borough."
Images: Google Maps
£11m is set to be spent on infrastructure to accommodate cyclists in pedestrianised areas, on a new bridge as part of the Forge Island scheme, and on creating walking and cycling routes between Rotherham and Sheffield.
Rothbiz reported last year that a Rotherham Town Centre Active Travel programme was one of a number of local schemes in line for funding via the Sheffield City Region's (SCR's) successful bid to the Government's Transforming Cities Fund.
Now further details have been revealed in SCR board papers for a package of measures to facilitate walking and cycling to, from and within Rotherham town centre. The three schemes drawn up by Rotherham Council are:
Contribution to Frederick Street walking and cycling route
Public realm improvements on Frederick Street incorporating cycling infrastructure in the core town centre with amendments to the traffic regulation order to allow cycling (currently prohibited) along this street. Currently the layout of the street and public realm is unattractive and would not adequately accommodate cyclists. The improvements will in particular improve the environment for pedestrians accessing Rotherham Bus Interchange.
Contribution to Forge Island Footbridge
Replacing the existing footbridge across the River Don between the core town centre and Forge Island with a high-quality pedestrian bridge. This is part of the works to regenerate Forge Island and will provide an improved environment for pedestrian movements between the town centre, Forge Island and Rotherham Central Station. Should the private sector funds not come forward within the TCF programme delivery dates, there will be an additional £290k ask from the TCF programme. Either way, the intention is to deliver the bridge by March 2023.
Sheffield Road Walking and Cycling improvements
Comprising walking and cycling routes, supporting housing delivery in the Westgate Riverside area. Pedestrian improvements are to be focused on enabling journeys to the town centre and onward via public transport and making this more attractive so as to support both housing delivery and the vitality of the town centre. This links to plans for a cycle scheme and improvements at Templeborough all the way to Sheffield.
The £10.9m programme, with £9.3m coming via the Sheffield City Region Mayoral Combined Authority, involves 2.9km of route for non-motorised users. Meeting papers explain that it is "a high quality scheme that will improve local permeability, with subsequent impacts on generating new pedestrian and cycle trips with wider positive traffic, environment and economic outcomes."
A full business case for the project is now likely to be taken to the full Mayoral Combined Authority board for approval.
The funding follows on from a secured slice of the £5.46m announced at the end of 2020 that is set to be used for another Rotherham town centre route - Wellgate.
Active Travel Funding has been secured for part of a Council scheme for measures between the town centre and Whiston and Wickersley. The idea of creating a "Low Traffic Neighbourhood" in Broom is also being developed. The authority bid for £1.5m but have received less. Work is set to initially focus on the roundabout at Broom Road, Clifton Lane, Badsley Moor Lane and Wellgate, with more cycle measures on Wellgate into the town centre.
Cllr. Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: "The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the people in Rotherham travel. Many residents have taken to new walking and cycling routines they established during lockdown and so this funding is very much welcomed.
"Active travel is so important for people’s health and wellbeing and this funding will encourage even more people to benefit from an active lifestyle. The schemes due to be implemented will also help us work towards our ongoing goal of reducing air pollution in the borough."
Images: Google Maps
2 comments:
1) Will the cyclists be made to STAY on their paths, or will it be the same disregard for pedestrians?
2) Rotherham want to pay £11M for cycle routes, but NOTHING towards improving the roads to cope with 2000 houses to be built at Bassingthorpe!
What a waste of money 💰
Post a Comment