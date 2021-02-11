News: Dynamic hydraulic companies looking ahead





Established in 1988 in Grignasco, Italy, Moveco provides a range of rotary actuators and manifolds that can be used in a range of applications, including aerial platforms, agriculture, automotive technologies, industry, mining, marine and offshore.



Rob Turner, Managing Director of Neilson Hydraulics and VHS Hydraulic Components said: “With Brexit behind us now, it’s an exciting time to now become an official dealer of Moveco products. We feel that their great portfolio will bring a new angle to VHS and Neilson’s scope of supply and tie in nicely with some of our projects moving forward.”



Eros Crobu, Sales Engineer Manager of Moveco said: “We are very pleased to begin this new partnership with VHS and Neilson Hydraulics in the UK. The first contact came from the group’s Italian sister company, Parmafluid and we are positive that they are the right partners to develop the UK market for our Helical Rotary Actuators. Both VHS and Neilson Hydraulics are dynamic hydraulic companies, led by Rob Turner that have vast expertise in the hydraulic mobile market.”



Neilson Hydraulics and VHS Hydraulic Components supply hydraulic components and solutions to companies in the agriculture, construction, engineering, farming, materials handling, marine, plastics, recycling and steel industry. The group also designs and manufactures hydraulic systems, power packs and cylinders at its two factories in Sheffield and Rotherham, in close proximity to the Advanced Manufacturing Park. VHS acquired the firm in 2018.



Neilson Hydraulics website



Rotherham based Neilson Hydraulics & Engineering Ltd and its sister company Sheffield based VHS Hydraulic Components Ltd that produce power packs, hydraulic systems and supply a vast range of hydraulic components have been the appointed the official UK distributor for Moveco, which designs and manufactures rotary actuators and oil-pressure components.