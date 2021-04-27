News: Courier Logistics expands to better deliver for the SME community
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Courier Logistics, part of The APC network - the largest independent parcel delivery network in the UK - has opened a new operational parcel depot in the region.
The opening, the first of two planned in 2021, comes following significant growth for the business - having recorded 24% overall year-on-year growth - spurred by a continued surge in online shopping across the region amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Courier Logistics, which has its head office and a depot on Barbot Hall Industrial Estate, now has a new depot at 31 East, the last part of the former Dinnington Colliery to be redeveloped.
The new depot provides 29,000 sq ft of premium warehouse space, allowing the business to build on its Overnight and Sameday parcel collection and delivery service offerings to local businesses across all S postcodes, supporting growth of these businesses, and through the nationwide coverage of the APC parcel network, enabling them to reach an ever expanding national customer base.
Daniel Franey, director at Courier Logistics, said: "It’s so encouraging to see how businesses across Sheffield have proven their resilience and entrepreneurialism despite the challenges in the last year, with many of our customers thriving. SMEs across the region have had to adapt their business models, products, and accelerate their online presence in order to survive in recent months, and continue to do so. We are dedicated to supporting their agility and determination, providing them with improved service options and a local team on hand, working hard in partnership with them, to help them flourish in the years ahead."
Advertisement
Across the region, Courier Logistics' top five customers have achieved an average of 100% year-on-year growth. Among its top customers, the food and drink sector has shown the most significant growth locally, as consumers have found new ways of sourcing products they depend on through the pandemic, and in turn many SMEs have quickly adapted their business models to meet demands.
One example of this is local business, Abbeydale Brewery. Following the closure of pubs during last year’s lockdown the Sheffield based brewery quickly adapted its product range, supplying directly to smaller independent food and drink outlets, and also invested in its e-commerce site to supply directly to consumers, supporting changes in shopping habits. As a result of its agility Abbeydale Brewery saw a surge in online orders and within a week was sending out over 120 orders a night, ensuring that through an online presence and local delivery service, it could continue to supply its customers across the region and the rest of the UK.
Jonathan Smith, Chief Executive at APC Overnight, said: "The strength and resilience of the UK’s SMEs throughout the ongoing pandemic continues to shine through. Already in 2021, we are seeing further demand for delivery services, as consumers continue to shop online and businesses continue to rely on carriers to get these items delivered. The ongoing dedication and hard work of our colleagues at Courier Logistics will be key to supporting this, ensuring that the needs of customers are recognised, and working closely with them to ensure those needs are met."
Rotherham based developer EV Waddington Ltd has supplied much needed industrial and manufacturing accommodation at the 31 East site.
Courier Logistics website
Images: Courier Logistics
The opening, the first of two planned in 2021, comes following significant growth for the business - having recorded 24% overall year-on-year growth - spurred by a continued surge in online shopping across the region amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Courier Logistics, which has its head office and a depot on Barbot Hall Industrial Estate, now has a new depot at 31 East, the last part of the former Dinnington Colliery to be redeveloped.
The new depot provides 29,000 sq ft of premium warehouse space, allowing the business to build on its Overnight and Sameday parcel collection and delivery service offerings to local businesses across all S postcodes, supporting growth of these businesses, and through the nationwide coverage of the APC parcel network, enabling them to reach an ever expanding national customer base.
Daniel Franey, director at Courier Logistics, said: "It’s so encouraging to see how businesses across Sheffield have proven their resilience and entrepreneurialism despite the challenges in the last year, with many of our customers thriving. SMEs across the region have had to adapt their business models, products, and accelerate their online presence in order to survive in recent months, and continue to do so. We are dedicated to supporting their agility and determination, providing them with improved service options and a local team on hand, working hard in partnership with them, to help them flourish in the years ahead."
Advertisement
Across the region, Courier Logistics' top five customers have achieved an average of 100% year-on-year growth. Among its top customers, the food and drink sector has shown the most significant growth locally, as consumers have found new ways of sourcing products they depend on through the pandemic, and in turn many SMEs have quickly adapted their business models to meet demands.
One example of this is local business, Abbeydale Brewery. Following the closure of pubs during last year’s lockdown the Sheffield based brewery quickly adapted its product range, supplying directly to smaller independent food and drink outlets, and also invested in its e-commerce site to supply directly to consumers, supporting changes in shopping habits. As a result of its agility Abbeydale Brewery saw a surge in online orders and within a week was sending out over 120 orders a night, ensuring that through an online presence and local delivery service, it could continue to supply its customers across the region and the rest of the UK.
Jonathan Smith, Chief Executive at APC Overnight, said: "The strength and resilience of the UK’s SMEs throughout the ongoing pandemic continues to shine through. Already in 2021, we are seeing further demand for delivery services, as consumers continue to shop online and businesses continue to rely on carriers to get these items delivered. The ongoing dedication and hard work of our colleagues at Courier Logistics will be key to supporting this, ensuring that the needs of customers are recognised, and working closely with them to ensure those needs are met."
Rotherham based developer EV Waddington Ltd has supplied much needed industrial and manufacturing accommodation at the 31 East site.
Courier Logistics website
Images: Courier Logistics
0 comments:
Post a Comment