News: More flats planned in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Plans have been submitted to convert a former pool hall and retail unit into an apartment block in Rotherham town centre.
15-21 Doncaster Gate is a three storey red brick building in a mix of styles that previously contained Riley's sports bar / snooker and pool facility.
Located at a corner junction between Doncaster Gate, Howard Street and Percy Street, the 17,000 sq ft property sold at auction last year from a guide price of £225,000 and now the new owners have unveiled plans that could see 26 new apartments created over the three floors.
The first application, from DBG Contractors Ltd, is for the conversion of the snooker hall to 20 residential apartments, leaving the potential for the ground floor to continue as three commercial units.
A further application is for a change of use of the ground floor - mainly a long-vacant retail unit - from commercial to residential use. Six more apartments are shown.
The plans, drawn up by PADD consultants, state: "The proposals aim to utilise the potential of the site and upgrade and refurbish the existing building. Minor architectural interventions are proposed to the external elevations to allow the building to function as apartments and to improve the external aesthetics of the site.
"The apartments layouts work with the existing footprint and internal structural walls and columns. The proposed apartments are designed to be functional, adaptable homes all with open plan kitchen /living/ dining rooms. The apartments utilise existing window openings (some are to be extended) which provide good levels of natural lighting to all habitable rooms."
The site was initially used as a department store but the Southern part of the property was identified within the Rotherham Town Centre Masterplan as a "detractor to quality."
The application explains that the existing building is currently falling into disrepair and requires refurbishment particularly to the external elevations.
The plans add: "The windows are in need of replacement and the external cladding panels are outdated and lack unity. Whilst reconfiguring the internal layout the proposed scheme will also improve the elevational treatment of the building."
Stone effect cladding is proposed to the northern and southern buildings which will "tie the two buildings together and give them a coordinated identity."
On the ground floor, the Howard Street elevation would be reconfigured to remove an unsightly roller shutter door and create an entrance to the apartments in the centre of the northern building.
The most recent tenants, Pot8's, have recently submitted an application that would enable them to relocate across town and create a new pool hall on Main Street.
Images: Auction House West Yorkshire
