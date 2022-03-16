News: Construction underway on AESSEAL's "Factory of the Future"
By Tom Austen
AESSEAL has started construction on its "Factory of the Future" - a project bringing the company’s total investment in Rotherham to £61m.
The multi award winning Templeborough company, which designs and makes mechanical seals and support systems for a wide range of global industries including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals, has grown from a small distribution business based on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield to a near £200m turnover business employing more than 1,800 people across the world.
Plans for a 50,000 sq ft expansion at the global headquarters in Rotherham were approved in 2019.
Chris Rea, managing director of the parent group AES Engineering Ltd said, “This investment gives us room for expansion and paves the way for an additional £20m of investment in the Rotherham area over the next five to ten years depending on the continued growth of our global customer base.”
Last year AES Engineering Ltd Group made an historic commitment to £29m of planet-friendly investment by 2029 in order to go beyond Net Zero for its global business. AESSEAL was one of the first major UK engineering businesses to reach Net Zero and go beyond.
A total of 175,000 sq ft of new factory buildings are being constructed to the highest environmental standards and the existing plant is also being updated and refurbished as part of the scheme.
The Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham, Cllr Jenny Andrews and Mayoresse, Jeanette Mallinder, visited AESSEAL for a ceremonial contract signing to launch the building project.
Chris Rea said that the Factory of the Future was a sign of commitment not just to the Rotherham area but also to the continuing contribution of precision engineering and reliability services to a greener future for the planet.
